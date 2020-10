A female patient has been hospitalised after she was hit by a car in Hatton Vale last night.

A PATIENT was hospitalised after they were hit by a car last night in a Lockyer Valley town.

The female patient suffered a hip injury in the collision on Fairway Dr, Hatton Vale, just before 7pm.

Paramedics rushed the patient to Ipswich Hospital.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said the patient was transported in a stable condition.

