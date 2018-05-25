Pedestrian hit by car, one hurt in separate crash

THREE people were treated for injuries after the car they were travelling in crashed into a structure at Collingwood Park on Thursday night.

Emergency services were called to the crash just before 5.30pm and treated three people on scene for non-life threatening injuries.

One person was taken to QEII hospital with minor injuries.

Paramedics on scene at #CollingwoodPark for reports of a vehicle incident involving a structure at 5.27pm. Three patients are being treated on scene with non-life threatening injuries and are in stable conditions. — Queensland Ambulance (@QldAmbulance) May 24, 2018

It happened only hours after a pedestrian was hit by a car at Ferndale.

The person was struck on the Brisbane Valley Hwy at 3.45pm and paramedics took them to Ipswich Hospital in a stable condition wiht no-life threatening injuries.