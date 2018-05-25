Menu
News

Pedestrian hit by car, one hurt in separate crash

Emma Clarke
by
25th May 2018 5:46 AM

THREE people were treated for injuries after the car they were travelling in crashed into a structure at Collingwood Park on Thursday night. 

Emergency services were called to the crash just before 5.30pm and treated three people on scene for non-life threatening injuries.

One person was taken to QEII hospital with minor injuries.

It happened only hours after a pedestrian was hit by a car at Ferndale. 

The person was struck on the Brisbane Valley Hwy at 3.45pm and paramedics took them to Ipswich Hospital in a stable condition wiht no-life threatening injuries. 

Ipswich Queensland Times

