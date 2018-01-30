BREAKING: Bystander uses jack to rescue teen hit by car

Hayden is a young and versatile member of our team. He covers council, court and police. He also fills in on sport occasionally. He enjoys telling people’s stories and loves chasing the tough ones. He is always up for a story lead or just a chat about a certain issue.

UPDATE: Police say the quick actions of a neighbour may well have saved the life of a teenage girl who was struck by a car in Ipswich this morning.

The 15-year-old girl became trapped underneath the car after she was struck in a driveway on Pommer St about 8.30am.

Acting Senior Sergeant Adam Cooper said a quick-thinking neighbour grabbed a jack after he heard screams and lifted the vehicle off the girl's body.

"The rear neighbour obviously has observed what has happened and has gone and grabbed a jack which is a great thing, he's been able to extract the girl from the vehicle," he said.

"Their actions helped, I'm sure, to save that young girl."

Paramedics performed CPR at the scene.

She was rushed to the Lady Cilento Hospital.

Snr Sgt Cooper said the teen's injuries were not thought to have been life-threatening.

The victim's mother was driving the Audi hatchback that struck the teen and police believe the driver's vision may have been impeded at the time.

"At this stage, it's very hard to determine the exact cause of the accident," Snr Sgt Cooper said.

"There's no allegations of anything that was untoward that was going on.

"Mum was distraught as any mother would be if they've been involved in an incident with their child.

"It's a horrendous incident to be involved in."

The road has since been reopened to traffic.

"We've all got to be cautious when reversing out of a driveway to be sure that what's behind us, we know what's there essentially," Snr Sergeant Cooper said.

