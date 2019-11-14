'Hero' nurse first on scene at pedestrian, vehicle accident

EN ROUTE: A pedestrian has been hit by a car at a Gatton CBD round-a-bout. Photo: Ali Kuchel.

UPDATE 10.30am: A mother and young child are being transported to hospital with minor injuries after being struck by a car in Gatton.

Gatton Fire Station Officer Brad Jeffs said the incident occurred at 10.05am at the intersection of North St and Railway St.

"A mother and young child have been struck while using the crossing," Mr Jeffs said.

Police, fire crews and ambulance offices attended to render assistance.

The young boy was transport with his mother to Gatton Hospital.

The incident occured directly infront of the Lockyer Valley Regional Council offices, and Mayor Tanya Milligan was one of a number of members of the public who stopped to help.

She told the Gatton Star a "hero" nurse who was out with an elderly patient was first on the scene to help the mother and child.

"As usual our community comes together," Cr Milligan said.

EARLIER: PARAMEDICS are en route to reports of a vehicle and pedestrian incident in Gatton.

Reports suggest a pedestrian was hit while crossing North St at about 10am.

Queensalnd Ambulance Service confirmed they had been tasked to assist.

More to come.