Pedal power to raise vital funds for charity

Liz Walsh of Cycling Mums Australia and Jess MacLennan of the Ipswich Hospital ahead of competing in the Ipswich 100 Bike Ride. Cordell Richardson

CYCLING enthusiasts have less than two months to prepare and get fit for an upcoming charity ride through Ipswich and the surrounding districts.

Moggill-Mt Crosby Lions Club is partnering with the Ipswich Hospital Foundation for the Recruitment 24/7 Ipswich 100 on Sunday, March 31.

Ride manager Gordon Brown said the event had helped to raise much needed funds for a number of community organisations and charities.

"Over the 20 Ipswich Rides we have raised more than $1million in total for local charities including the Ipswich Hospital Foundation and projects and activities of the Lions," Mr Brown said.

"I really encourage riders young and old to register now for the Ipswich 100 and help contribute to better health and the fabulous charities we support."

Recruitment 24/7, an Ipswich-based recruitment and labour hire company, have agreed to be the event's naming sponsor for the second year. But many more local businesses are also backing the cause.

"As well as the generous support of Recruitment 24/7, St Andrews Private Hospital Ipswich, Articulate Framing, My Life Medical and Exact Radiology are on board helping make another successful ride," Mr Brown said.

The ride started from humble beginnings, with a 50km course being part of the Bicentenary event in 2000. Since then, the charity ride has continued to grow, now offering a 5km, 20km, 50km, 101km and 170km rides.

All rides start and finish at USQ Ipswich campus. With the exception of the 5km ride, all rides will follow shorter alternatives of the 170km ride, which heads west through Walloon and Rosewood before looping south as far as Mt Alford, before looping back via Boonah and Peak Crossing.

For more information, including registration fees, log onto the website www.ipswich100.com.au.