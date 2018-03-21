Pebbles memorialised at new Ipswich dog park

Trent Buchanan with his new dog Misty. Pebbles Park was named after his previous dog who passed away after 16 years as a loved companion.

Trent Buchanan with his new dog Misty. Pebbles Park was named after his previous dog who passed away after 16 years as a loved companion.

A NEW dog park has opened in Ipswich with one sweet story behind its name.

Pebbles Park at Ecco Ripley was unveiled at the weekend.

The park was named in memory of a special and popular dog, owned by one of the area's first ever residents Trent Buchanan.

Pebbles was a Staffordshire terrier and Trent's loyal companion of 16 years. She died recently.

Trent went along to the park opening with his new dog Misty and said he was "humbled".

"It's a fitting memory for Pebbles who was a very sociable dog and who I took along to a lot of Ecco Ripley events, including the footy clinic where she got her collar signed by Sam Thaiday," he said.

"I would walk her around the community and people would say hello to her before they said hello to me."

The park is the Ripley region's first dog exercise area.

Ecco Ripley development manager Frank Galvin said Pebbles Park would be the focal point of outdoor activity for both the local and regional community.

It is one of the many green hubs planned for the Ecco Ripley masterplan.

"As Trent was one of our first residents, Pebbles was known and loved by the entire community and it's really appropriate that she is forever remembered in this way," Mr Galvin said.

"The dog park element of Pebbles Park recognises the special place that pets hold in the lives of our residents."

Pebbles Park is at Ecco Ripley's second neighbourhood, Lighthaven, and is part of the 10 hectares of parkland and green open space within the community.

Ecco Ripley's Lighthaven neighbourhood is the closest residential land to the $1.5 billion Ripley Town Centre, the first stage of which is nearing completion.

For more information contact 1800 747 539 or visit eccoripley.com.au.