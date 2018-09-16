Peak hour train delays expected following police shooting

Police incident at the Ipswich Train Station on Sunday afternoon.

COMMUTERS who use the Ipswich and Rosewood train service could experience some delays on Monday morning as police continue their investigations into a shooting.

Police shot a man in his 40s during an altercation at Ipswich train station at about 4pm on Sunday.

Detectives closed the entrance to the train station and expected to continue their investigations into the night and possible on Monday morning.

Commuters are encouraged to check for service delays on Translink as buses were brought into replace trains.

Services were delayed for up to 60 minutes on Sunday night.

The Ethical Standards Unit was beginning their investigations at 7pm on Sunday, three hours after the shooting happened.

Translink has already advised commuters all Ipswich and Rosewood services were suspended in both directions between Thomas St and Bundamba stations.