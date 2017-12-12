Peak body boost for city's proposed bowling alley

LIFE: The benefits tenpin bowling can provide has been cited as a reason to build one in Ipswich. Ipswich Special School student, Zakorah Smith, bowled at the old tenpin alley.

LIFE: The benefits tenpin bowling can provide has been cited as a reason to build one in Ipswich. Ipswich Special School student, Zakorah Smith, bowled at the old tenpin alley. David Nielsen

BUILDING a bowling alley in Ipswich would allow people of all abilities to enjoy an enhanced quality of life, the Tenpin Bowling Association of Queensland has declared.

Last week it was revealed the Ipswich City Council was in talks about constructing a bowling alley, potentially within the mall redevelopment.

Mayor Andrew Antoniolli was coy about the proposal, but confirmed discussions were ongoing.

The peak association for tenpin bowling has thrown its support behind the project, citing growth in the sport and social benefits as justification for the build.

Commonwealth Tenpin Bowling Federation secretary general, Lynne Clay, said bowling was "highly regarded” as a major lifetime sport option for Australians.

"It is acknowledged by health professionals as having many benefits as a sun-safe, low-impact, non-contact sport, and requires mental and physical precision, stamina, and excellent hand-eye coordination and muscle memory,” she said.

Ms Clay, who also works in communications for Tenpin Bowling Association of Queensland, said it was a viable sport for people of all abilities.

"Tenpin is a recognised sport by the Australian Olympic Committee and the Australian Commonwealth Games Association, and is actively supported by the Australian Sports Commission,” she noted.

"It appeals to people of all levels of physical ability, with no age, height or size discrimination and can be an individual, team sport or community recreation activity.

"This diversity sets it apart from many other sports.”

More than 11,000 participants frequently go bowling and a further 400,000 people are recreational players.