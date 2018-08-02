Peak advice costs city ratepayers $4.75m

RATEPAYERS are paying almost $5 million for three employees to oversee and assist staff in the council's call centre.

In November, Ipswich City Council signed a new contract with Peak Services, a company owned wholly by the Local Government Association of Queensland.

The contract is worth $4.75 million a year. The arrangement is different to the previous agreement, worth $10 million, which suspended mayor Andrew Antoniolli vowed to end, the council says.

Previously, Ipswich City Council operated a 50 per cent partnership venture with the Local Government of Queensland Association known as Services Queensland, in which staff employed by the LGAQ operated out of hours call centre services in an Ipswich City Council-owned building.

The LGAQ company was called Propel but has now been re-branded Peak Services, which includes five LGAQ businesses.

About 20 people were employed in the call centre under the previous arrangement.

Now the Customer Contact Centre is directly managed and operated by the council, the council says.

The Peak Services contract provides assistance to council staff in running the centre, along with advisory services.

According to the council's City Finance and Management Committee agenda from February, in which the contract was discussed, three technicians from Peak have been engaged by the council via the contract signed in November.

If Peak Services is successful in improving service delivery, then Peak Services will earn an incentive payment, the agenda states.