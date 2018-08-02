Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Council News

Peak advice costs city ratepayers $4.75m

Helen Spelitis
by
2nd Aug 2018 12:01 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

RATEPAYERS are paying almost $5 million for three employees to oversee and assist staff in the council's call centre.

In November, Ipswich City Council signed a new contract with Peak Services, a company owned wholly by the Local Government Association of Queensland.

The contract is worth $4.75 million a year. The arrangement is different to the previous agreement, worth $10 million, which suspended mayor Andrew Antoniolli vowed to end, the council says.

Previously, Ipswich City Council operated a 50 per cent partnership venture with the Local Government of Queensland Association known as Services Queensland, in which staff employed by the LGAQ operated out of hours call centre services in an Ipswich City Council-owned building.

The LGAQ company was called Propel but has now been re-branded Peak Services, which includes five LGAQ businesses.

About 20 people were employed in the call centre under the previous arrangement.

Now the Customer Contact Centre is directly managed and operated by the council, the council says.

The Peak Services contract provides assistance to council staff in running the centre, along with advisory services.

According to the council's City Finance and Management Committee agenda from February, in which the contract was discussed, three technicians from Peak have been engaged by the council via the contract signed in November.

If Peak Services is successful in improving service delivery, then Peak Services will earn an incentive payment, the agenda states.

call centre ipswich city council lgaq peak services
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    Howard explains way 'loyalty' prompted her attack on Miller

    premium_icon Howard explains way 'loyalty' prompted her attack on Miller

    Politics Jennifer Howard took to Facebook this week to slam Jo-Ann Miller's "divisive" comments about Ipswich City Council.

    • 2nd Aug 2018 12:04 AM
    Goodna charity threatened with $135, 000 fine

    premium_icon Goodna charity threatened with $135, 000 fine

    Community Goodna Street Life founder refusing to return people to homelessness

    • 2nd Aug 2018 12:03 AM
    Councillor offers to help administrator fix council problems

    premium_icon Councillor offers to help administrator fix council problems

    Council News The administrator will replace councillors dismissed in mid-August

    • 2nd Aug 2018 12:02 AM
    CONFIRMED: When new Carl's Jr will open

    premium_icon CONFIRMED: When new Carl's Jr will open

    Business Plus how to win free burgers for a year.

    • 2nd Aug 2018 12:01 AM

    Local Partners