Peace and Ramadan- Springfield Muslim sets record straight

Samir and Sameera Bhana of Augustine Heights are halfway through the month of Ramadan.

MOST people know Ramadan is about fasting, but for many that is about where their knowledge ends.

A holy time for Muslims around the world, Ramadan falls on the ninth month of the Islamic calendar and is a time of not only abstaining from food and drink, but of religious devotion and reflection.

Ramadan has recently been tainted by claims that ISIS is calling for extra bloodshed during the holy month, so one Augustine Heights Muslim Samir Bhana is lending his voice to set the record straight.

"One thing I want people to know is that when you see these articles where ISIS is saying that people should try to do more killings during this month, that actually goes completely against everything the month of Ramadan actually stands for,” Mr Bhana said.

"During Ramadan you're encouraged to invite people over at night when you break the fast and to make donations to charity, so why would you do these things and then kill people, it just doesn't make any sense.

"I want people to know that what ISIS is doing is not Islam, we don't even know what they're doing and it makes absolutely no sense because it's the month of forgiveness and asking for forgiveness and doing good by your neighbour.”

Just over halfway through the month-long celebration, Australian Muslims have been fasting and praying for close to three weeks and will end the month with the Eid festival, marking the end of Ramadan and the sacrifices made during the holy month.

"The main purpose of Ramadan is to fast for the entire month but it is also used as a form of prayer, for cleansing your body and getting more spiritual, as well as understanding sacrifice,” Mr Bhana said.

"Sacrifice in terms of not eating and drinking but also understanding what it is like for people who are suffering in other countries in terms of hunger and poverty, etc.

"The whole concept is to fast, but also about giving thanks and seeking forgiveness, so it's like a month where you have this opportunity to look to god and ask for forgiveness and can restart your life with a clean slate.”

This year Ramadan in Australia started on May 26 and will end on June 24.