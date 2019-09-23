Menu
PCYC to be prosecuted over teen’s gym death

by David Alexander
23rd Sep 2019 6:53 PM
Work Health and Safety on Monday confirmed it will prosecute PCYC over the death of 15-year-old Bray Park resident Ben Shaw at its Pine Rivers centre.

The teenager was working out alone at the centre on September 26, 2017 when a weight bar came down onto his throat, trapping him for about 20 minutes before he was found by staff.

Staff administered first aid before he was transported to Lady Cilento Hospital for treatment. He died at the hospital four days later.

 

Pine Rivers PCYC on Wednesday, September 27, 2017 after Ben Shaw’s became trapped under equipment at the gym, leading to his death. PCYC is now being prosecuted over the incident. (AAP Image/Claudia Baxter)
"Following a comprehensive investigation by Workplace Health and Safety Queensland, a brief of evidence was referred to the Office of the Work Health and Safety Prosecutor," an Office of Industrial Relations spokesman said.

"After careful consideration, the Work Health and Safety Prosecutor has commenced a prosecution against the Police-Citizens Youth Welfare Association for a Category 2 offence under the Work Health and Safety Act 2011 for failing to comply with a health and safety duty and exposing individuals to a risk of death or serious injury."

The complaint will be mentioned in the Pine Rivers Magistrates' Court on November 8.

