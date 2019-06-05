PCYC master and apprentice eyeing national honours

JUDO: Ipswich PCYC martial artists Blake Murray and Micheal Pennisi are in terrific shape for the national titles after tracking different paths in their progress.

Murray, 14, has been devoting extra time to judo in recent weeks already being a world junior champion in Haidong Gumdo and taekwondo.

Pennisi, 27, has been a judo student since he was four, competing nationally and internationally in recent years. He has been a mentor and role model for Murray and other students at Ipswich PCYC.

Like Murray, Pennisi competed at the recent Queensland team selections in fighting plus judo kata. The duo performed together finishing second.

Murray and Pennisi can now concentrate on preparing for the judo nationals this weekend.

Both train at Ipswich PCYC under the watchful eye of Sensei Brian Mills and Sensei Mark O'Dempsey.

Ipswich judo exponents Blake Murray and Micheal Pennisi. Rian Cloete

At the state selection tournament, Murray and Pennisi competed in their age divisions as well as performing "Nage No Kate" together which comprises 15 throws.

Each throw is performed on the right and left side and is in sets based on the use of the body dynamics associated with throwing actions.

One throw is Kate-guruma where Murray, at 50kg, lifts Pennisi (85kg) above his head before throwing him.

The Ipswich PCYC duo will perform together again at the nationals.

Murray started martial arts at aged four in Taekwondo. He won the Ipswich Junior Sport Person of the Year in 2017.

However, he's only been in judo for 18 months.

Ipswich Judo began at the PCYC in 1970.

The sport has assisted many young aspiring judoka exponents to learn and reach their goals, including Queensland and Australian team selections.

The sport focuses on the concept of maximum efficiency - using an opponent's movements or strength against him or her.

Mental strength and technique are the most critical factors.

Judo teaches agility, alertness, concentration, discipline, self-control, respect for one another, how to fall safely, respect for the teacher and how to play fairly.

Murray's latest judo success at the state selections came before he four gold medals in taekwondo at the Gold Coast Open.

During May, he also made the Australian Haidong Gumdo team at the world selection event.

After the Australian Judo Nationals and Oceania selections from June 7-9, Murray will continue his busy program.

He's planning to contest the Caboolture Taekwondo Open on June 16, the Oceania Presidents Cup Taekwondo on June 27 and Australian Open Taekwondo on June 28.

He then heads to Korea to defend his title at the World Mulimpia (Martial Arts World Championships) from July 11-19.

Other events he is targeting include the Brisbane Open (August 4) and Australian Taekwondo Nationals (September 6-8).

Competing in three martial arts disciplines is costly with entries, uniforms and travel. The Korean trip alone is more than $9000.

The Murray family welcomes any sponsors or assistance to help the Ipswich teenager continues his international success.

If you can help, visit https://www.gofundme.com/father-amp-son-to-worlds-in-korea-2019-swords-amp-tkd?