Payne Haas in court for off field action

Ross Irby

BRONCOS recruit Payne Luckee Haas found himself off the field and seated in an Ipswich courtroom after being charged with two driving offences.

Haas, 20, from Redbank Plains, wore white Puma shoes to court, where he waited for nearly two hours before his case got a brief mention before Magistrate Virginia Sturgess.

Prosecutor Senior Constable Dave Shelton said he was charged with driving when unlicensed; and with using a mobile phone.

The charges stem from an alleged offence at Redbank Plains on Friday, March 1.

Haas' lawyer Shaune Irving sought an immediate adjournment to allow legal submissions be prepared on Haas' behalf.

No pleas were made, and Ms Sturgess adjourned the case to April 15.