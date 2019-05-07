Menu
GREAT SHOW: The Sydney production, Prada's Priscillas, will be performing at the Ipswich Civic Centre on May 11.
Paying homage to drag's rich history

by Lydia Hart
7th May 2019 12:00 AM
PRADA'S Priscillas is a night of utter glitz and glamour. One of Australia's most in-demand live-singing drag queens, Prada Clutch, is ready to take Ipswich on a journey from where it all began with the Les Girls in the 60s, across the Aussie outback with Priscilla Queen of the Desert in the 90s and into 2019 to celebrate today's music icons.

Creatively directed by one of Australia's original Les Girls of Kings Cross, Monique Kelly, this 90-minute all male-act features some of Priscilla Queen of the Desert's greatest hits including I Love the Night Life, Go West, Shake Your Groove Thing, Finally and I will Survive.

Surprise hits from music icons and divas will hit the stage and spur each audience member to get up and dance.

Wigs, head-pieces, costumes and a fabulous performance is sure to make this glittering drag spectacular not one to forget.

Prada's Priscillas will be shown at the Ipswich Civic Centre on Saturday, May 11 from 8-10pm.

Tickets range between $58-$65. Log onto www.ipswichciviccentre.com.au.

