'Pawsome' fundraiser for bushfire victims

SHOWING SUPPORT: Charmaine Shilling with Bailey at Ripley Veterinary Hospital where they have been collecting water for people in Stanthorpe. Cordell Richardson

MORE than 1000 litres of bottled water have been trucked to Stanthorpe from generous Ipswich residents who wanted to help the town following the horrendous bushfires and drought.

Ripley Veterinary Hospital was a collection point for the donations, with plenty of locals and clients dropping in trolleys full of water.

Clinic co-ordinator Kiara Horsey said the idea to collect bottles stemmed from one of their representatives.

"Tina Brown, one of our reps from Royal Canin, approached us and asked if we would be able to help collect donations,” she said.

"She was heading down to Stanthorpe to attend the Stanthorpe Vet Care's 10th birthday celebrations, but since the fires, the birthday event turned into a fundraiser.

"We were happy to help, because the clinic down there during the fires took in a bunch of animals that needed to be evacuated. They would have used a lot of their own resources, and probably all of the water they had to care for the animals.”

People from the Ripley community, as well as people from the Sunshine Coast, donated to the cause.

"We had a lot of support from our clients who dropped in tubs of water with their consult,” Miss Horsey said.

"Even people who aren't our clients saw the fundraiser on Facebook and dropped off donations.

"We even had people from the Sunshine Coast, who also saw it on Facebook, call us and donated money so we could go and buy water for the cause.”

Miss Horsey said it was important to rally behind our neighbours who were doing it tough.

"Stanthorpe seems so close to home, and that's why we wanted to help, because it is only a few hours away. They were already facing running out of water, and then to have to go through the bushfires as well, is just horrible.”