Crime

Pawned earrings and bracelets on Easy Pay plan

Ross Irby
by
28th Apr 2018 12:10 AM
Subscriber only

A WOMAN purchased jewellery worth $2447 from a store in Indooroopilly by using Easy Pay, later landing in trouble when she pawned it off.

The purchase included earrings and bracelets.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Carl Spargo told an Ipswich court that on January 16, Peta Frese went to a Cash Converters and sold the jewellery for $300. Frese signed paperwork stating she owned the jewellery outright.

Frese, 33, from North Ipswich, pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to committing fraud on January 16.

Her lawyer told the court Frese's car was written off and she faced some financial difficulties.

Magistrate Donna MacCallum fined Frese $500 and ordered that she pay $2447 restitution.

fraud ipswich magistrates court
Ipswich Queensland Times

