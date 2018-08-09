'Pawesome' cuties out to impress Ekka judges

FLUFFY SHOWOFFS: Nicole Tindale, from Brassall, with her dogs Chucky and Theo who will be competing at this year's Ekka dog show.

FLUFFY SHOWOFFS: Nicole Tindale, from Brassall, with her dogs Chucky and Theo who will be competing at this year's Ekka dog show. Rob Williams

FOR more than two decades, Nicole Tindale has owned award-winning pure breed samoyed dogs.

The Ipswich resident currently has four at home, and describes them as her pride and joy.

"I love everything about them, their attitude, their looks and their social ability," Ms Tindale said.

"They are very family friendly pets and get along really well with other dogs and families.

"They are also very playful. It's like they are young forever."

Over the past two decades, she has entered her pups into numerous canine competitions, including the Ekka.

This year, she will be entering once again in the hope that she can come away with more titles and ribbons from the judges.

She is hoping her two pups, Chucky and Theo (pictured) will leave a lasting impression.

"In a conformation show, the judges are looking closely at the structure of the dog to make sure that they are in sync with that breed," Ms Tindale said.

"They have to stand in front of the judges so they can go over and feel the structure of the dog.

"The judges will also get the breeders to trot with their dogs so they can watch them move at their own natural pace.

"This way they can see the dogs from all different angles."

Her samoyed dogs have impressed many judges over the years, and at the 2014 Ekka one of her dogs won Best Puppy in Show.

"He went on to be a multi best-in-show winner," Ms Tindale said proudly.

"He's the youngest samoyed in Australia to get the highest title of Supreme Champion.

"While I have entered the dogs in smaller, more local shows, the royal shows are much grander, much more fun, and we get bigger crowds."

Ms Tindale also said she was a proud member of Dogs Queensland, who will have a stall at the Ekka. Visitors to the show will be able to pick up more information about various dog breeds and chat to owners too.

Some of the main features of the canine competitions include working dogs, junior handlers, hounds, utility dogs, toy dogs, terrier, obedience and agility.