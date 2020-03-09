Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Ipswich pets can soon come for a ride with their owners with Uber Pet.
Ipswich pets can soon come for a ride with their owners with Uber Pet. Brenda Strong GLA311213DOGG
Pets & Animals

Paw-some new trial to make travelling with pets easier

Toni Benson-Rogan
by
9th Mar 2020 12:12 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

PET owners will soon be able to bring their four-legged friends along when booking a trip with ridesharing app Uber.

The new trial, Uber Pet, will launch in select locations - including Ipswich - from March 10 and will be rolled out nationally if successful.

Selecting to ride with Uber Pet will cost an extra $6-$7 on top of your regular fare and will connect you with drivers who are happy to have animals in their vehicle. 

Those travelling with service animals should continue to book rides using the regular Uber option, as they are legally allowed to travel everywhere their owner goes.

More Stories

Show More
ipswich pets and animals uber uber pet trial

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        More than 230 jobs secured with $250m contract extension

        premium_icon More than 230 jobs secured with $250m contract extension

        News ‘Boeing has an excellent track record of working closely with the many small Australian businesses in our defence industry.'

        • 9th Mar 2020 12:00 PM
        Wet weather settles in over Ipswich

        premium_icon Wet weather settles in over Ipswich

        News Bureau expects system to hang around for rest of Monday

        • 9th Mar 2020 11:45 AM
        WANTED: Ten people police wish to speak to

        premium_icon WANTED: Ten people police wish to speak to

        News Do you recognise any of these people?

        Revealed: When supermarkets will restock toilet paper

        premium_icon Revealed: When supermarkets will restock toilet paper

        Offbeat SE Qld in the grips of a toilet paper shortage