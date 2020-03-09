Paw-some new trial to make travelling with pets easier

Ipswich pets can soon come for a ride with their owners with Uber Pet.

PET owners will soon be able to bring their four-legged friends along when booking a trip with ridesharing app Uber.

The new trial, Uber Pet, will launch in select locations - including Ipswich - from March 10 and will be rolled out nationally if successful.

Selecting to ride with Uber Pet will cost an extra $6-$7 on top of your regular fare and will connect you with drivers who are happy to have animals in their vehicle.

Those travelling with service animals should continue to book rides using the regular Uber option, as they are legally allowed to travel everywhere their owner goes.