Paulsen: Christmas is over

FRONT FOOT: Hornets coach Geoff Paulsen wants to see more confidence from his team. Pictured is opener Levi Thomson-Matthews batting against Toombul. David Nielsen

HORNETS coach Geoff Paulsen hopes his side can kickstart the second half of their Brisbane Premier Grade season when they resume play this weekend.

The Ipswich/Logan side will meet Redlands and South Brisbane in a T20 double-header today, before travelling to take on Wests at Graceville tomorrow.

Paulsen's side are winless in both one-day and T20 formats so far this season, but the middle-order bat argued that record is a deceiving one.

"I actually think we've played some pretty good cricket in the shorter forms, but we just haven't quite managed to get over the line," Paulsen said.

"Hopefully with the three week break we've had, we can have some luck go our way, find some form and start getting a winning culture going."

The Hornets came four balls short of victory over Wynnum/Manly in their opening T20 fixture on December 17, followed by a rollercoaster contest against Gold Coast which ended in a tied game.

Should the Hornets win-out, there is still the possibility of contesting semi final cricket in the T20 competition. But Paulsen has always had eyes on the two-day competition, where the Hornets currently sit in sixth position.

"Hopefully we can get some wins, or at least the boys can shake off some cobwebs," Paulsen said.

"We've shown that, in most games for 80% of the time we're in the contest. It's just every now and then when the pressure comes we drop away."

A top four berth was the goal Paulsen set at the start of the season, having narrowly missed the mark in 2016-17.

"We're playing good cricket, but some of the guys need to better believe in their ability," the coach said.

"Once they get that confidence, things will change very quickly and we'll start winning a lot more games of cricket."

The Hornets welcome back Australia U19 representatives Harrison Wood and Harrison Macoun into the fold, while all-rounder Nick De Giusti may also return from injury.

"I think the break came at a good time for us, and the boys will be keen to come back and get after it," Paulsen said.