Pauline not to blame but One Nation needed ‘team captain’

One Nation candidate Gary Duffy with party leader Pauline Hanson in Ipswich during the election campaign.

One Nation candidate Gary Duffy with party leader Pauline Hanson in Ipswich during the election campaign.

THE unsuccessful One Nation candidate for Ipswich West said party leader Pauline Hanson is not to blame for a disastrous election result but believed a “team captain” was needed.

Across the state One Nation only secured 7 per cent of the primary vote, which is about half of what they got in the 2017 state election.

The populist party lost ground across Ipswich.

In 2017, One Nation received 28 per cent of the primary vote in Ipswich West and finished second in the race with 41 per cent of the two-party vote.

This time around candidate Gary Duffy only got 14.5 per cent of the primary vote and dropped behind the LNP.

Labor’s Jim Madden retained the seat he has held since 2015.

Mr Duffy said criticism of Ms Hanson for a lack of media appearances was unwarranted as she trekked across Queensland during the campaign to help out candidates on the ground.

“She visited as many of the 90 candidates as she could,” he said.

LOCAL NEWS: FIRST LOOK: New CBD civic plaza set to open soon

“Pauline did everywhere from Cape York down to the border.

“She spent two days in Ipswich going around to all of the Ipswich booths.

“I think the media reporting that she wasn’t active but she was quite active. Everywhere she went she made a really positive change to people.

“She did more travelling than either the Premier or the Opposition Leader.

“(Senator) Malcolm (Roberts) went around and visited and interviewed most of the candidates and these interviews all went up on social media.”

Mr Duffy believed it was unfair to compare the role the Queensland Senator played with those of Annastacia Palaszczuk and Deb Frecklington.

Gary Duffy says he won’t contest another election after Saturday’s result.

But he believed One Nation candidates lacked a “team captain” to lead from the front.

“I think we needed a state leader,” he said.

“I think when the policies were released, we needed someone up there front and centre … and not rely on Federal Senators.

“We needed to have a state leader presenting the policies and doing what Palaszczuk and Frecklington were doing. I think that was our only downfall.

“It made us look like we were independent candidates rather than having someone leading us out onto the field.

“Personally, that’s why I think our vote dropped.”

Mr Duffy, 63, also ran in the Ipswich City Council election in March and had previously run for mayor of the city.

He is a longtime critic and rival to disgraced former mayor Paul Pisasale.

After a disappointing result on Saturday, Mr Duffy said he won’t contest another election again.

READ MORE: Ipswich MP ‘very willing and able’ to take on Cabinet position

The longtime Ipswich resident said his involvement in politics had taken a significant toll on his health and he and wife Conny Turni will be taking a step back.

“We’ve given seven years to Ipswich to make Ipswich a better place,” he said.

“We’ve given our life.

“It’s nearly taken my life several times.”

Mr Duffy said the couple will no longer be co-respondents in court cases against waste companies Lantrak, Cleanaway and BMI.

“We’ve spent many thousands of dollars in these court cases with the dumps,” he said.

“There’s no point in us trying to stop them when (Ipswich residents) voted with overwhelming majority to approve dumps in Ipswich.

“I know that my grandkids will not be living in Ipswich under the Palaszczuk Government.”

Read more stories by Lachlan McIvor here.