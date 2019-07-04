LEFT OUT: Pauline Hanson’s awkward omission

ANALYSIS

Where's Pauline?

One Nation's less-than dynamic duo in the Senate, Pauline Hanson and Malcolm Roberts, have not figured prominently in the big political fight of the new parliament.

That's the delicate dealings over tax cuts.

They have been left stranded like a spare bottle of lemonade at a wedding.

In fact they have been marginalised in a manner which could set the pace for the remainder of the government's term.

They have been absent from negotiations with cross bench senators over the government's $158 billion tax cuts.

Instead the other four cross bench occupants have decided the fate of the package, and the government's post-election authority.

It will pass today with the support of two Centre Alliance senators, former Liberal Cory Bernardi and returned senator Jacqui Lambie ensuring a defeat of Labor and the Greens.

It's not a good look for One Nation in state-of-origin terms.

Malcolm and Pauline haven’t been courted by the PM over proposed tax cuts.

There are three South Australian senators - Mr Bernardi, and Centre Alliance's Stirling Griff and Rex Patrick - and one Tasmanian influencing the outcome of this major issue, to none from Queensland which sent Ms Hanson and Mr Roberts to the Senate.

South Australia could get lower energy costs from the tax vote deal and Tasmania greater assistance on housing the homeless.

And Queensland? Zilch.

Ms Hanson had a wish list for her tax package support, and on June 1 said at the top was a coal fired power station.

"I have to make the decisions for what I think is best for the people and the country," she told 2GB gravely.

By June 10 she had to ramp up her demand.

"At this stage, no I'm not" supporting the package, she told Nine.

"We're talking about $158 billion for the next few years. I think there's more important issues out there that are of concern to the Australian people. I want to see a coal-fired power station in Australia, to reduce the electricity prices."

It soon seemed obvious Ms Hanson felt unloved. Neither Prime Minister Scott Morrison nor Finance Minister Mathias Cormann had come courting.

What about me?

The fact Mr Cormann hadn't come calling seemed to particularly make her cranky.

"I don't think he's got the guts to pick up the phone and actually talk to me. And to turn around and say that he's negotiating with cross bench is not the truth, because he's not negotiating with me," she told Sky News.

Ms Hanson even produced a couple of videos taunting the government for not knocking on her door.

It was a doe tackle of a wannabe powerbroker scorned, and Ms Hanson might just have herself to blame should some think she wobbles on major issues.

It was just over a year ago when she gave this stunning explanation of her position on company tax cuts.

"I haven't flip-flopped. I said no originally, then I said yes, then I have said no and I have stuck to it," she told senators, baffling many.

The re-elected government might prefer to deal sign crisp bench senators of greater consistency.