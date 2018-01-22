Menu
Hanson’s bitter battle to hold One Nation seat

One Nation leader Pauline Hanson is hoping to dislodge Fraser Anning from the Senate. Picture: AAP
by Staff writers

PAULINE Hanson is set to request the Senate refer Fraser Anning to the High Court in a bid to retain his seat for One Nation.

The Australian reports the move will escalate a bitter feud between the former friends amid concerns within One Nation Anning is being courted by the Nationals.

Last week Anning began the move to officially quit the One Nation party and become an independent.

Senator Anning quit One Nation in November, shortly after being sworn in, amid a disagreement over whether he was kicked out of the party.

Senator Hanson was conspicuously absent when Senator Anning was sworn in to replace Malcolm Roberts.

He was elected to the party after former Queensland senator Roberts was disqualified as part of the dual citizenship fiasco after it was ruled he was a British citizen.

Anning claimed he didn't quit the party but was "unilaterally" kicked out.

Ms Hanson subsequently released a statement saying Senator Anning had quit the One Nation party and will stand as an Independent "until something better comes along".

Senator Hanson has written to Senate President Scott Ryan arguing that Senator Anning's election was not constitutionally valid because he was an "uncharged bankrupt or insolvent" or had benefited from "any law relating to bankrupt or insolvent debtors".

Senator Ryan has been notified of the pending letter.

Topics:  australian politics fraser anning one nation pauline hanson

