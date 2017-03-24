31°
Pauline Hanson slammed for scoring points off London attack

Claire Bickers, Matthew Killoran, staff writers, News Corp Australia Network | 24th Mar 2017 8:59 AM

PAULINE Hanson has been slammed for using a terror attack to One Nation's advantage while Queensland MP Bob Katter claimed Australia was having serious attacks "every three or four weeks".

Senator Hanson has started a social media campaign designed to push her Muslim ban.

"I woke up this morning to hear about another terrorist attack in London," she said in a video from Parliament House.

"It's amazing the Muslim mayor over there has said terror attacks are 'part and parcel' of a big city. Well no, they're not.

"That's something I never want to see or hear in Australia from any mayor in any city."

London Mayor Sadiq Khan made comments to the Evening Standard last September that terrorist activities were "a reality" of life in a major city such as London or New york.

While others joined a wave of support for the British, tweeting #prayforLondon and #WeAreNotAfraid, Senator Hanson has introduced her own personal hashtag.

"It's #Pray4Muslimban. Put a ban on it, that's how you solve the problem, and then let's deal with the issues here," she said.

The One Nation leader said she was safe in Parliament House, but noted ASIO "couldn't keep an eye on everyone".

"We've got real problems... (we need to) make sure that we do not have this religion which is really an ideology that is going to eventually cause so much havoc on our streets, not only for ourselves, but for future generations," she said.

Islamic Council of Queensland spokesman Ali Kadri said Senator Hanson was using the London attack for political gain.

"This idea that putting a Muslim ban will stop what's going on in the world is a ludicrous idea," he said.

"Banning a religion to teach a lesson to a few extremists is just a simplistic, populist idea.

"We need to condemn all sorts of extremism and violence. Who ever is doing violence or preaching violence is wrong and the best way to defeat them is to come together.

"Pauline Hanson right now is targeting Muslims, 20 years ago it was Asians. She does not like people who do not look like her and she's just using terrorism as an excuse."

Senator Hanson has had support from fellow Queensland MP Bob Katter, who reissued his own call for a travel ban on citizens from several Middle Eastern countries between Greece, India and North Africa.

News Corp Australia

Mr Katter further claimed Australia was having frequent attacks in his statement and hit out at Liberal and Labor MPs for "Merkel-ising' Australia.

"Europe is having a serious terrorist attack every week. Australia is having them once every three or four weeks. Whilst certainly not all people from the Middle East are like this, it is unfortunately true and real that all of these attacks are coming from people from these areas who have extreme ideologies," Mr Katter said.

"I say to the majors ALP and LNP all the attacks and red-herrings and the brutalising yet again on Hanson will not change the reality that you are 'Merkel-ising' Australia and that our citizens will continue to be murdered to advance your party political ambitions."

Mr Katter also said it was not a 'Muslim problem", claiming there were no terror attacks in Albania, Malaysia or Indonesia.

But he said "no intelligent person can argue that this is not coming from Islamic extremists".

Mr Katter also said persecuted minorities, Sikhs, Jews and Christians, should be exempt from the proposed ban.

Mr Katter later said he was refering to serious incidents. "We monitored for a period of eight months and there were nine attacks or foiled attacks in that time," he said. News Corp has asked Mr Katter to clarify which serious indicents he was referring to.

TURNBULL'S MESSAGE OF SOLIDARITY

"We will never, ever let the terrorists win."

Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull has sent a message of solidarity and heartfelt sympathy to the United Kingdom in the wake of the attack.

It was an attack on "parliaments, freedom and democracy everywhere," the Prime Minister said.

But Australians would not be intimidated or let it change our democratic way of life, he said.

"We must be clear eyed about the risk, it is real and that is why the terror threat level is set at probable but we will never, ever let the terrorists win," he said.

"We will defeat and destroy them on the battlefield, we will defeat and defy them at home.

"We will never change the way we live, we will never let them divide us, we will never let them intimidate us or challenge our democratic way of life or the freedoms for which generations of Australians have served and died to keep secure."

Mr Turnbull also praised British Prime Minister Theresa May for resuming Parliament tomorrow in the wake of the attack, likening her to war-Time Prime Minister Winston Churchill.

"When the Palace of Westminster was under attack by the Nazis, Churchill described the House of Commons as the citadel of British liberty," Mr Turnbull said.

"It is the foundations of our laws, able to face the possibility of national destruction with classical composure.

"Consistent with this, PM Theresa May has said that Parliament will resume tomorrow."

In a 15 minute address to MPs ahead of Question Time, the Prime Minister said Australians would stand in solidarity with the people of Britain.

"You have our full sympathy, solidarity and support," he said.

Politicians stood for a minute's silence as a mark of respect in Question Time.

Security at Parliament House in Canberra today will be increased in response to the terror incident in London but the Prime Minister confirmed it was out of "care and caution" rather than any direct threat.

"Australia's heartfelt sympathy and resolute solidarity is with the people of the United Kingdom with whom we stand today, as we always have, in freedom's cause - staunch allies in the war against terrorism," Mr Turnbull said.

Four people were confirmed dead after the rampage outside Britain's Parliament. Picture: James West/AP
"We send our condolences especially to the families of the victims, those injured, including a police office murdered by the terrorist as he attempted to enter the houses of Parliament.

"It's a reminder of the risk our security agencies, our police forces, intelligence services and the men and women of the Australian Defence Force, the risk to their lives and safety that they take on as they defend us everyday.

"We owe them our deepest gratitude everyday for their service in keeping us secure."

Mr Turnbull said the threat of terrorism in Australia was real but the nation's intelligence and law enforcement authorities were among the best in the world.

"We are very alert to the vulnerabilities of places of mass gatherings and the risk of lone attackers, like the perpetrator, the terrorist in London," he said.

Both sides of Australian politics were united in their support of the British people today.

"Everything else runs second today really, when you have events like this," Opposition leader Bill Shorten told reporters in Canberra.

"Our sympathy goes out to the victims, in particular the policeman who died in the line of duty and those who were slain.

"Our sympathies go out to Australia's oldest friend, the United Kingdom.

"The idea horrifies Australians, that people can walk near the Houses of Parliament and they are subject to murderous assault.

"Australians should be reassured despite the political domestic debates in Australia, all of us are united in our hatred and opposition of terrorism and the terrorists should know whenever they are, they will never divide this country."

News Corp Australia

Topics:  bob katter hashtag london attack malcolm turnbull pauline hanson twitter

