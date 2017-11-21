HOLY COW: One Nation milking the media attention

UPDATE:

USING a cow as a prop next to a suburban block of shops in Ipswich, the One Nation party told voters the two major parties have been 'milking Queenslanders for too long'.

Pauline Hanson and former senator Malcolm Roberts, her Ipswich candidate in the Queensland Election, were themselves milking the media attention, wasting no opportunity to moove the focus to disillusioned voters.

"The feeling is very strong, people are fed up with the major parties and looking for change," Pauline Hanson said.

"The groundswell of support is stronger now than it was back in 1998 because a lot of people have seen the changes that have happened ...

"People are struggling a lot more these days than what they did and they are in fear for future generations."

HOLY COW: Pauline Hanson caused a stir in Ipswich when she arrived at her old fish and chip shop on the One Nation Battler Bus, with special guest, a dairy cow named Nola, close behind her. One Nation says the 'two tired old parties' have been milking Ipswich and Queensland for too long. Helen Spelitis

While the Labor Party tries to claim 'underdog' status in the State Election, it's a title One Nation candidate Malcolm Roberts has been using to describe himself since becoming the Ipswich candidate.

In Ipswich, it is without a doubt a two horse race between Labor and One Nation.

Pauline Hanson in Ipswich: Pauline Hanson was in Ipswich on Tuesday to promote the party ahead of Saturday's election.

This morning, passers by expressed their support for One Nation by honking their car horns although at least one voter yelled 'Vote Labor' at small crowd of party supporters in dressed in orange.

HOLY COW: Pauline Hanson caused a stir in Ipswich when she arrived at her old fish and chip shop on the One Nation Battler Bus, with special guest, a dairy cow named Nola, close behind her. One Nation says the 'two tired old parties' have been milking Ipswich and Queensland for too long. Helen Spelitis

INITIAL:

THE Battler Bus is coming to town.

One Nation leader Pauline Hanson will be in Ipswich today on the campaign trail ahead of Saturday's election.

Ms Hanson's One Nation Party is tipped to hold the balance of power in the new state parliament and Ipswich is a major battle ground.

The seat has been named as key in the overall election outcome which is generally considered a safe seat for Labor.

But the introduction of high profile candidate Malcolm Roberts, who was expelled from the Senate over the dual-citizenship crisis along with a string of other politicians, has upped the ante.

Do you have a question for Pauline?

Join the conversation, tweet your question to @helenspelitis using the hastag #battlerbusipswich