32°
News

Pauline Hanson reviewing QLD strategy after WA election

Chris Honnery, The Courier-Mail | 13th Mar 2017 6:17 AM

Related Items

Show More

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

PAULINE Hanson has said she may consider using a different strategy during Queensland's state election following the results in WA.

Pauline Hanson arriving back in Brisbane this morning after the WA election. 
The One Nation party leader flew in to Brisbane this morning following last weekend's election results.

She said though she was "thrilled" with the result of the WA election, she will be reconsidering a preference deal with the Liberals.

"There is still a lot of support for me in WA, they just did not want (WA Liberal leader, Colin) Barnett," she said.

"We'll be thinking about a new strategy (in Queensland)."

Pauline Hanson arriving back in Brisbane this morning after the WA election. Picture: Liam Kidston
Pauline Hanson arriving back in Brisbane this morning after the WA election. Picture: Liam Kidston Liam Kidston/Courier Mail
News Corp Australia

Topics:  pauline hanson queensland election western australia

Ipswich - the rains are here, but how much will we get?

Ipswich - the rains are here, but how much will we get?

BoM reveals what's in store for us after Warwick cops a severe storm

  • News

  • 13th Mar 2017 6:57 AM

Man in 50s suffers burns to arms, legs

Emergency Services, Ambulance, QAS, Photo Bev Lacey / The Chronicle

MAN in his 50s rushed to hospital

Pauline Hanson reviewing QLD strategy after WA election

One Nation leader Pauline Hanson and MP Steve Dickson announce a game changing move in the next Queensland State election.

HANSON says she is 'thrilled' with WA result

QT's name and shame: This week's drink and drug drivers

IN COURT: Drink and drug drivers were fined thousands of dollars for traffic offences.

Every Monday the QT publishes the names of drink and drug drivers

Local Partners

New credit card rules you need to know about

Two-thirds of Australians are unaware of looming changes to national credit reporting requirements.

Demolishers needed for imminent CBD works

DEMOLISHERS SOUGHT: The demolition of certain CBD buildings is set to start and qualified contractors are being sought.

Locals contractors the priority as buildings in the Mall first to go

Rare treat comes to Ipswich

WAR QUILTS: A unique exhibition comes to Ipswich Art Gallery.

A UNIQUE and unusual exhibition goes on display this month

Five things to do this weekend

Anastasia Chumakova, Principal Soloist with Moscow Ballet La Classique in Swan Lake.

What's on in Ipswich on Saturday and Sunday

International show comes to life on Ipswich stage

Anastasia Chumakova, principal soloist with Moscow Ballet La Classique, in Swan Lake.

Ballerina brings experience to Swan Lake

Diana's ex lover answers: 'Are you Prince Harry’s dad?'

PRINCESS Diana’s former love, James Hewitt, has finally answered the question that has intrigued royal observers for years.

MR & MRS WRONG: Gloves off in couple’s toxic public split

Cheryl rolls her eyes back to the Gold Coast during her breakup with Andrew.

THINGS have turned nasty between MAFS couple Andrew and Cheryl.

More horror for My Kitchen Rules history makers

Amy and Tyson narrowly avoided elimination.

MKR record-holders Amy and Tyson Murr narrowly avoid elimination.

And then there were three - Nazeem Hussain outed

Nazeem Hussain before his I’m A Celebrity ... Get Me Out Of Here! elimination.

Comedian exits I'm A Celeb, leaving Casey, Nat and Dane as top three

Everything you need to know about buying Elton tickets

Tickets to Elton John's Mackay show go on pre-sale Thursday March 9 and general sale Tuesday March 14.

Warning ahead of official Elton John ticket sales.

MUSIC: New Jethro Tull album features string quartet

WHAT do Jethro Tull and a string quartet have in common?

Justin Bieber tells Aussie fan: 'You make me sick'

Helal’s selfie with Bieber

“He was adamant that he wouldn’t take a photo with me"

Escape to the Country - 2 Acres

2 Wernowskis Road, Fernvale 4306

4 1 3 $449,000

Situated on the outskirts of Fernvale you will find this lowset brick home overlooking the undulating countryside and yet only a short 5 minute drive to town and a...

&quot;THIS BRASSALL BEAUTIE HAS IT ALL-- LOCATION, SPACE AND STYLE!&quot;

55 Bradfield Drive, Brassall 4305

House 4 2 2 $459,000

Stylish, sizable highset family home that is presented in immaculate and pristine condition is now offered for sale in the prestige estate of Grammar Park...

FAMILY HOME WITH A DIFFERENCE IN FLINDERS VIEW

62 Thomas Street, Flinders View 4305

House 3 2 5 $399,000...

This is a home is with a difference! As you enter through the front door, the air-conditioned open plan kitchen and living room with its soaring ceiling greets you...

THE PERFECT HOME FOR BOTH FAMILIES AND INVESTORS!

17 Staaten Street, Brassall 4305

House 4 2 2 $325,000

This amazing and feature packed family home is less than seven years old and located in a prime new home area in ever popular Brassall. It has all the right...

Elevated Position

122 Gregory Street, Wulkuraka 4305

Commercial andbull; 5.478ha of land zoned Residential Wulkuraka andbull; Less than 50 minutes* ... Price Upon...

andbull; 5.478ha of land zoned Residential Wulkuraka andbull; Less than 50 minutes* to Brisbane andbull; Close to amenities and public transport andbull; Located...

RARE AS HEN’S TEETH

21 Lusitania Street, Newtown 4305

Residential Land VACANT BLOCKS OF LAND IN NEWTOWN ARE A RARITY ESPECIALLY IF THEY ... $219,000

VACANT BLOCKS OF LAND IN NEWTOWN ARE A RARITY ESPECIALLY IF THEY ARE 865 SQUARE METERS AND HAVE A 19 METER FRONTAGE. IDEALY SUITED TO DUAL OCCUPANCY BUT A LARGE...

Looking for New &amp;ldquo;Landlord&amp;rdquo;

109 Anna Drive, Raceview 4305

House 4 2 2 $325,000

With the market moving and homes selling quickly this low set brick home in Raceview is one for the buyers whether you are keen investors or somebody looking to...

CIRCUMSTANCES FORCE QUICK SALE

1 & 2/10 Costello Street, Harlaxton 4350

Unit 3 2 1 Offers Over...

This near new Duplex has been cleverly designed and will appeal to a wide range of buyers. Close to the CBD, North Point Shopping complex, Primary and Secondary...

PRIME LOCATION - POTENTIAL - PROFIT

12 Orchard Street, Eastern Heights 4305

House 3 1 Offers From...

This little gem certainly needs some polishing, but imagine the outcome and rewards! Will suit someone looking for a renovation project and could be a delightful...

4060m2 BLOCK WITH STUNNING HOME!

20 Rice Road, Redbank Plains 4301

House 3 2 4 515,000

What an amazing property, so much land and so perfectly presented. It is rare to find a manicured 4060m2 block that offers fantastic veggie gardens, fruit trees...

SNEAK PEAK: How Gladstone's rich live it up

BIG MONEY: Here's one of the best properties in Gladstone.

IT'S the stuff of dreams! But Gladstone's richest are living it.

More than 70 beach evacuations just over Christmas

Great white sharks have been responsible for two fatal attacks on North Coast beaches in recent years.

"You do not get to the top of the food chain being an idiot"

MAP: How much land is worth in your suburb

Map showing 2017 land valuations, Ipswich

New valuations show growth in city's eastern areas

Demand sparks more growth

KEY ACQUISITION: Don Pulver from Eniquest Industries (left) with Glen Grimish from CBRE at the company's new site at Sunshine Coast Industrial Park.

Energy company expands to 8890sq m Caloundra industrial site

Enjoy the Bellthorpe lifestyle

Appreciate a rural lifestyle on a total of 80.9ha in Maleny

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!