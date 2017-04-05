Pauline asked to change party name from One Nation

NAME CHANGE?: Senator Pauline Hanson is being asked to change the name of One Nation.

MAY 27 marks the 50th anniversary of the referendum at which our Indigenous people became citizens of this country.

It took us nearly 200 years to acknowledge the wrong of terra nullius and put it right. Well, better late than never and it was so wonderfully emphatic - more than 90% voted Yes.

That is far and away the closest we have ever come to being one nation.

It seems there will be only one event in Australia to celebrate this pivotal moment and it is in your home town of Ipswich. It is being called The Power of Yes - Celebrating Togetherness.

I love the concept of one nation. I get that you also value it. However, I ask you to consider that the impact of you and your party has been to divide this nation, not make it one; to make that beautiful expression an expression of revulsion and abhorrence for a great many.

We can't use it any more without evoking partisanship.

My purpose in writing is to ask you and your party to make a gesture of reconciliation to the nation on May 27.

Please change the name of your party away from One Nation so we can all reclaim that concept as something positive, inspirational and unifying.

Please note that I have not criticised your policies. I write to you in the spirit of Lowitja O'Donoghue: "We are all here now and we have to solve our differences and live together as Australians".

JOHN STELEY, Ipswich