Pauline and helpers keep Col’s success up in lights

DOGWATCH

THE sad loss of Ipswich club legend Col Byers in June last year has not stopped the kennels manufacturing line of winners.

Col’s legacy lives on with Pauline (Byers) who has hit a purple patch of form in the past fortnight. Pauline has seven winners since March 17.

Col had a vice-like grip on the trainer’s premiership, especially late in his career when he won eight of the previous nine years.

With Byers having one of the biggest kennels in Queensland and the largest to race solely at Ipswich, it was uncertain what would happen to his team after his passing.

However, with the support of his family and a helping hand from fellow trainers, he’s sure to be enjoying seeing more winners from up above.

The Byers kennel isn’t alone in the chase for the premiership with another of the perennial contenders Gerard Bowe chiming in with a hat-trick on Tuesday. That boosted his total to four winners in the past fortnight.

Take All and It’s a Rush gave the trainer a race-to-race double, winning a maiden heat and maiden final on Tuesday, before Cult Hero notched another victory.

Harrisville trainer Darren Johnstone has emerged as one of the smaller kennels putting their names up in lights, also scoring four wins in the past two weeks - half of them to Stitched Up Flo who has had a remarkable road to recovery.

The bitch received multiple injuries as a pup when she escaped from the property and Johnstone was told she would never race again but has now won twice over the 431 metres including an impressive 25.12 gallop.

All kennels have multiple entries in Friday and Saturday’s meets as they continue to battle for the title.

Auction series on hold

THE prestigious 520 metre Ipswich Auction Series due to start last Saturday has been postponed from its original April 4 start date to April 18, amid Covid-19 measures currently in place.

The series carries nearly $80,000 total prize money for participants bought through the Ipswich Puppy Auctions.

With several greyhounds stuck interstate and unable to travel for a crack at the event, club president Colin Fry said it was fair and appropriate course of action.

While April 18 is the current date set for the heats to begin, the club is fluid in its ability to further move the event given the latest updates about the outbreak. However, Fry ensured all concerned it would be run. It was just a matter of when.

All other meets and races will continue as scheduled with the demand for a run at Ipswich as high as ever.

Swift Dancer’s hot step

FRESH was best for Postman’s Ridge trainer Gary Mitchell and his two-and-a-half-year-old bitch Swift Dancer in Tuesday’s lone 520 metre contest.

The equal favourite finished all over the top of Greg Stella’s Inspired Hope in a huge win.

Stuck at least six lengths off them with a wall of dogs in front of her down the back, Swift Dancer didn’t deviate from her inside line methodically picking her way through the field.

Swift Dancer picked up Inspired Hope with time to spare, winning by three lengths in 30.78.

What made the performance more impressive was the fact she did it first up off a 38 day break over the unsuitable sprint distance.

Swift Dancer has made her name as a 600 metre and further greyhound.

Ageless runner at it again

QUEENSLAND’S oldest active race dog Logan City, trained by Peter Evans looked more like a two-year-old not a soon to be six-year-old.

Logan City pinged the lids, leading all the way in Tuesday’s Fourth Grade over the 431 metres.

It was start 114 and win 21 for the chaser.

Despite not being known for his early speed, he loves the inside box and found his way to the top from the two. There was no looking back from there as the usual Thursday night 520 metre contestant posted a 25.24 three length win.

Price’s Pair class prevails

CANUNGRA trainer Joanne Price enjoyed a night out last Saturday with sister and brother combo Ash Star and Infrared Lad returning to the winner’s circle after an unusually long absence.

Ash Star only returned to her original kennel around four months ago after spending the majority of her career racing in open company over the 520 and 600 metres in Victoria.

She hit the ground running in Albion Park’s Group Three Golden Ticket, finishing third behind Sennachie and Sequana. She looked set to take over but has gone through a relatively lean stretch since.

Price brought her back to their home track at Ipswich over the short course 431 metres looking for a confidence builder. That’s just what she got, with the bitch getting around the first corner in a clear second and sailing on by for a five-length win.

Infrared Lad got his chance in a tough fourth and fifth grade field in race eight, his superior strength shining through as his main competitor Tom Tzouvelis’ Queensland Derby placed Cooper Dooper found trouble early.

Infrared Lad also had to overcome 431 metre Auction Sprint Series runner-up Barcol Boy, but in the end his 600-metre pedigree shone through zipping past Ultra Dior late to win by a length and a half in 30.71.