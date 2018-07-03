Paul Tully on Ipswich council saga: 'It’s un-Australian'

Paul Tully said the Government’s move was “not the Australian way”. Picture: AAP/Mark Calleja

QUEENSLAND'S longest serving councillor has denied being incompetent and ignorant in the face of corruption allegations that have embroiled Ipswich City Council.

Paul Tully says he had no way of knowing about the alleged actions of two former mayors and chief executives prior to an ongoing Crime and Corruption Commission investigation.

"I would have to have the power to legally tap telephones, to interview people, to force people to give evidence," Mr Tully told ABC radio today.

"I didn't have those powers, how could I take any responsibility for what people are doing in their private lives?"

The councillor of 39 years said he had no concerns he himself would be singled out in an investigation that has led to 15 people with council links, including mayors Andrew Antoniolli and Paul Pisasale and two chief executives, being charged with 73 offences.

Ipswich City Council has taken the Queensland Government to task in the Brisbane Supreme Court, asking for legal intervention to stop the Government from putting council on notice.

"You have people baying for blood in that situation but we operate in a democracy where the rule of law prevails," Mr Tully said.

Council argues Local Government Minister Stirling Hinchliffe doesn't have the jurisdiction to sack or dismiss councils or councillors, and has accused him of trying to push out elected Ipswich officials without evidence.

"It's just an odd situation to say if there are difficulties arising, particularly with the council which is functioning normally, to sack them," Mr Tully said.

"That is not the Australian way, that is not the Australian way and it's not appropriate for a government to be thinking along that line."

Mr Tully said he would likely run again at the next council election.