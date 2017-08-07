26°
Paul Tully leads poll for mayor, but others are closing in

Charlie Peel | 7th Aug 2017 6:08 AM
Ipswich Acting Mayor Paul Tully
Ipswich Acting Mayor Paul Tully

ACTING Ipswich mayor Paul Tully is in the box seat to don the mayoral robes vacated by Paul Pisasale.

Sitting councillor Andrew Antoniolli is also a close bet in the race for the top job, according to a ReachTEL poll.

Both councillors are members of the Labor Party and regularly flanked former-ALP member Pisasale in public appearances during his reign as mayor.

The survey of 933 Ipswich voters was conducted by automated telephone calls on the night of August 3 on behalf of lobby group the Queensland Community Alliance.

Topics:  paul pisasale paul tully