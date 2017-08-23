Paul Pisasale visited by developer ahead of court date

THE property developer who directed Paul Pisasale to a massage parlour has visited the former Ipswich mayor's mental health clinic the day before the politician's appearance in court.

Pisasale, who has been staying at the clinic in New Farm, is scheduled to appear in Brisbane Magistrates Court on Wednesday on two charges of attempting to pervert the course of justice.

One of the charges relates to Pisasale asking his former council driver, Stephen Potts, to recant allegations made in the media about dropping the then mayor at massage parlours and brothels.

On one occasion Pisasale allegedly instructed Mr Potts to follow Ipswich property developer Chris Zenonos to Cloud 9 massage parlour in East Brisbane.

