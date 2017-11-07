News

Paul Pisasale fronts court: "Very difficult time"

John Weekes
by

FORMER Ipswich mayor Paul Pisasale has again faced court after his arrest on charges including fraud.

Mr Pisasale faced a mention at Brisbane Magistrates Court on Tuesday morning.

He faced two fraud charges, one of misconduct in public office, and one of official corruption.

Mr Pisasale is also accused of perjury and unlawful possession of restricted drugs.

After a short hearing on Tuesday, the matter was adjourned for a committal mention on December 11.

Leaving court, he said he was having a "very difficult time" before he got into a car and was driven off.

The former mayor remains on bail. -NewsRegional

