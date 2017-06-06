Paul Pisasale in pyjamas: a media star to the end

Ipswich Mayor Paul Pisasale dressed in his pyjamas at St Andrews Private Hospital in Ipswich. Pic Tim Marsden

PAUL Pisasale has always been the master of media distraction.

Today, as he announced his resignation as mayor, he was no different.

He came out in bright red pyjamas bottoms with stars on them and socks to match.

The white hospital robe added to the drama.

This is a bloke who has been one of the great survivors of Queensland local government.

In Ipswich, they love him.

He's been one of the most popular mayors in the country.

Other mayors have tried to emulate his 'get things done', pro business, pro development philosophy.

Unsurprisingly, his position received approval and support from the development industry.

Together they have had a dream run.

Paul Pisasale wasn't keen to talk about that today.

Ipswich mayor Paul Pisasale talks to media at St Andrews Hospital in Ipswich. Pic Peter Wallis

It was all about his health, with him citing his battle with multiple sclerosis as the reason for his resignation. The hospital setting provided the perfect stage.

The media, of course, were more keen to find out about what was really going on.

The mayor claimed to know little of the Crime and Corruption Commission investigation nor the Australian Federal Police raids.

Instead, he was keen to spruik more about what he had done for Ipswich.

"My journey has been going for 26 years and I'm so proud a mayor that's been able to represent such a wonderful city."

"What I do love is the way the city has transformed and how children and our people are so proud to call Ipswich home.

"I love the city - I think it's one of the most exciting cities on earth."

Photos View Photo Gallery

But he was also clear he was keen to ensure he was remembered for all the right reasons.

"I think it's important to get the information out there quickly before everyone starts to speculate."

The reality is however that Paul Pisasale will be judged on the outcomes of those investigations, not just his record in 'making things happen' in Ipswich.

For his part, Deputy Paul Tully will no doubt lead the council well into the future.

After all, the success of the council has not been one man, as Mr Pisasale acknowledges himself, but rather a council committed to seizing every opportunity.

As for the CCC and federal police probe, Mr Pisasale said only: "I'll wait and see."

We all will.