Paul Pisasale met developer at dinner for barrister mate

Charlie Peel, Liam Walsh, Kelmeny Fraser | 24th Jul 2017 5:17 AM

A DEVELOPER behind a project unwittingly drawn into a corruption watchdog investigation of Paul Pisasale met the then-Ipswich mayor at a Gold Coast restaurant months before the politician controversially resigned.

The meeting occurred on the same evening of a birthday celebration at the restaurant for Brisbane barrister Sam Di Carlo, who was with the developer and is Mr Pisasale's friend.

 

Ipswich Mayor Paul Pisasale is cleared of criminal charges by the Queensland's Crime and Corruption Commission (CCC). Photo: David Nielsen / The Queensland Times
It marks another meeting between Mr Pisasale and the Melbourne-based outfit behind the multimillion-dollar project in Ipswich's Yamanto to build a service station, restaurant, fast-food outlets and a childcare centre.

Mr Pisasale was allegedly meeting another man behind the development, Chris Pinzone, when an unidentified person allegedly dropped off $50,000 in cash at a Melbourne hotel on May 12.

