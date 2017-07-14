23°
Paul Pisasale loses council funding for defamation suit

Liam Walsh, Kelmeny Fraser, Charlie Peel | 14th Jul 2017 5:38 AM

IPSWICH City Council has ceased funding a defamation lawsuit by former mayor Paul Pisasale.

Dropping the funding was due to Mr Pisasale having resigned in June, the council said, and was unrelated to his being subsequently charged with extortion and other offences, which Mr Pisasale has said he will fight.

Ipswich Mayor Paul Pisasale
Ipswich Mayor Paul Pisasale AAP Image/Dan Peled

Mr Pisasale sued Gary Duffy, an Ipswich mayoral candidate, in February, claiming Mr Duffy had defamed him in Facebook posts between October and November last year.

Mr Duffy, who is defending the claims, faces a similar suit from Ipswich ­council chief executive officer Jim Lindsay.

This week, Mr Pisasale's lawyers argued the wife of Mr Duffy should be liable for the former politician's legal bill.

Former Ipswich mayor Paul Pisasale leaves the police watch house in Brisbane, Wednesday, June 21, 2017.
Former Ipswich mayor Paul Pisasale leaves the police watch house in Brisbane, Wednesday, June 21, 2017. Dan Peled /AAP

Topics:  courts ipswich paul pisasale