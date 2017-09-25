Paul Pisasale: Lawyers analyse evidence against former mayor

Former Ipswich mayor Paul Pisasale arrives at the Brisbane Magistrates Court in August.

FORMER Ipswich mayor Paul Pisasale will face court again in November.

Mr Pisasale is charged with extortion, attempting to pervert the course of justice and two other charges.

His case was mentioned briefly in Brisbane Magistrates Court on Monday when Mr Pisasale's lawyer Callan Lloyd asked for the matter to be adjourned to November 13.

The delay will allow Mr Pisasale's legal team to analyse the brief of evidence regarding two pervert the course of charges.

The 65-year-old was excused from yesterday's mention. Mr Lloyd refused to comment on the matter as he left the court precinct.

Mr Pisasale was charged in June with extortion.

The pervert the course of justice charges were added in August following a Crime and Corruption Commission investigation.

