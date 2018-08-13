Replica truck among Pisasale claims

Former Ipswich mayor Paul Pisasale arrives at the Brisbane Magistrates Court today. Picture: AAP/Darren England

FORMER Ipswich mayor Paul Pisasale is accused of defrauding council by taking goods including barbecues, artwork, whiskey and a replica truck.

The charges have been detailed in a Brisbane court this morning as Pisasale appears for the first time to hear nine fresh charges.

The additional charges were laid by the Crime and Corruption Commission on Friday.

It includes allegations Pisasale in 2013 dishonestly applied for his own use items including cookware, sporting memorabilia, barbecues and barbecue equipment, a backpack, tripod, speakers, electrical kitchen appliances, a ceramic craft item, a replica truck, garden lights, artwork, photographs and a quantity of whiskey.

It is alleged the items belonged to council.

Some of the allegations against Pisasale relate to ratepayer-funded travel on two interstate trips in 2016 and 2017.

As revealed by The Courier-Mail today, one of the trips was for a purported meeting with TV chef Jamie Oliver. Pisasale did not show for the meeting but he did meet a developer on the trip.

As revealed in The Sunday Mail yesterday, Pisasale's latest corruption charge relates to a project by the Melbourne developer, Chris Pinzone, at Yamanto, in Ipswich's west.

He is accused by the CCC of having "agreed to champion the Yamanto project for himself on account of influencing Ipswich City Council employees and private contractors."

Pisasale has indicated he will fight the charges.