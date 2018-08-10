Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Ex-mayor Paul Pisasale hit with nine more charges

by Kelmeny Fraser
10th Aug 2018 6:21 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FORMER Ipswich mayor Paul Pisasale has been slapped with nine further charges, including corruption and multiple counts of fraud.

Pisasale, who quit the job after being stopped with $50,000 cash at a Melbourne Airport in May last year, is already facing 14 charges following an ongoing Crime and Corruption Commission probe.

He is expected to appear in the Brisbane Magistrates Court on August 13.

The CCC has also laid further charges against Brisbane barrister Sam Di Carlo.

Former Ipswich mayor Paul Pisasale at an earlier court appearance
Former Ipswich mayor Paul Pisasale at an earlier court appearance


It issued a release this afternoon stating a 61-year-old Eight Mile Plains man would face one additional charge of official corruption contrary to Section 87 of the Criminal Code.

He is expected to appear in Brisbane Magistrates Court on August 28.

Di Carlo is already facing charges including money laundering, perjury, possessing ammunition and restricted drugs.

Pisasale was charged with corruption in October, with the Director of Public Prosecutions expected to substitute the charges with multiple secret commission charges.

He is also on existing fraud and perjury charges.

The CCC's investigation has now resulted in 15 people being charged with 86 offences.

ccc editors picks paul pisasale

Top Stories

    Man will never stand trial for bus death

    premium_icon Man will never stand trial for bus death

    Crime THE man who killed Indian bus driver Manmeet Alisher with a petrol bomb as he boarded a bus at Moorooka in 2016 will never stand trial over the slaying.

    Burning permits cancelled until further notice

    Burning permits cancelled until further notice

    News Dangerous conditions have multiple crews on standby

    Former One Nation adviser appeals rape conviction

    premium_icon Former One Nation adviser appeals rape conviction

    Crime Black has appealed his five-year sentence for rape

    Local Partners