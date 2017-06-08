Paul Pisasale filmed in hotel lobby taking $50k package

Ipswich Mayor Paul Pisasale talks to media at St Andrew's Private Hospital to announce his resignation as Mayor.

FORMER Ipswich Mayor Paul Pisasale was filmed in the lobby of a Melbourne hotel as he took a package containing $50,000 the night before it was seized from him as he attempted to travel home to Ipswich.

The Courier-Mail can reveal the money was seized by the Australian Federal Police as suspected proceeds of crime after officers questioned Mr Pisasale last month.

Mr Pisasale, who sensationally resigned as mayor on Tuesday because of poor health, has denied any knowledge of wrongdoing and claimed he did not know the package contained money.

It is understood he claims the package contained legal documents relating to a property settlement being handled by his friend, Brisbane barrister Sam Di Carlo.

The package was delivered to his hotel on Friday, May 12, with Mr Pisasale meeting the delivery man in the hotel lobby.

Mr Pisasale resigned as mayor of Ipswich City Council Tuesday morning, blaming an ongoing battle with multiple sclerosis.

He said an "MS attack" had started to affect him about two weeks ago.

"It's a very tough disease and a lot of people get it.

"I've been able to set an example and in dealing with multiple sclerosis and sometimes you think you're bullet proof."

Speaking at a press conference at St Andrew's Ipswich Private Hospital, he was asked about an investigation by the Crime and Corruption Commission Queensland and smiled.

"The CCC that, as you know over the years I've cooperated wholeheartedly with the CCC and I intend to continue to do that."