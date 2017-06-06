22°
News

Paul Pisasale explains his sudden resignation as mayor

Andrew Backhouse
| 6th Jun 2017 10:39 AM
The mayor has resigned. He made the announcement at St Andrew's Hospital.
The mayor has resigned. He made the announcement at St Andrew's Hospital.

Related Items

Show More

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

 

PAUL Pisasale has resigned as mayor of Ipswich Regional Council from St Andrew's Ipswich Private Hospital.

Mr Pisasale said it was a very sad and emotional day for him.

LATEST 

>>LEAKED EMAIL: Council staff told not to expect 'upheaval'

>>WHAT NEXT: How Ipswich will elect a new mayor

>>SHOCK: Ipswich reacts to Pisasale's resignation

>>Police raid council, former Ipswich mayor's home

FULL TRANSCRIPT:

"It's one - I've just finished with the doctor - that I understand is important in regards to not only the city but myself.

"My journey has been going for 26 years and I'm so proud a mayor that's been able to represent such a wonderful city.

"What I do love is the way the city has transformed and how children and our people are so proud to call Ipswich home.

"I love the city - I think it's one of the most exciting cities on earth.

"At this very moment we're being judged in the top seven intelligent cities in New York I was supposed to be there.

"At times like this you sort of think - as a person who's always had a lot to say to the media - you think to yourself where do you start.

 

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

 

"I want to thank St Andrews for looking after me and for allowing me to have a press conference here.

"Because I think it's important to get the information out there quickly before everyone starts to speculate.

"From my point of view I've got 10 great councillors and the city is in a good position.

"A city like Ipswich doesn't get to where it does by one person.

"I've got team Ipswich here.

"And team Ipswich in the city will progress and I look forward to continuing to help this great city.

"To my wife and family and I want say thanks.

"I was talking to the children and they said welcome back dad.

"It's one of those things you get so passionate about things.

 

 

"But after 25 years and not having a weekend off and not having a holiday, you get so engrossed in the job and the city, it does take its toll.

"In the last 48 hours I can tell you the hospital has been fantastic here.

"There's one thing I'm happy to say, the journey of Ipswich has just started.

I'm sure you'll see some of the progress and jobs that will be created.

 

 

 

"I've just had a phone call in regards to a major announcement, and I'm sure the acting mayor will take a lot of delight and telling everyone.

"This is about my announcement in regards to my position as mayor.

"I have resigned and Cr (Paul) Tully now - who has been a great colleague- I have been discussing this decision with Cr Tully over the last four week.

"I don't think he thought I was fair dinkum, but now he's knows I am fair dinkum and he knows that he has my loyalty and support along with the rest of the team of Ipswich.

 

 

"I don't think there's anything more to say, I've been told I need to get back, I will take a couple of questions."

He was asked about an investigation by the Crime and Corruption Commission Queensland and smiled.

"The CCC that, as you know over the years I've cooperated wholeheartedly with the CCC and I intend to continue to do that."

When it was put to Mr Pisasale that the CCC was expected to release a statement to the press later today, he responded "I'll wait and see."

"I'm unaware of that."

When asked to elaborate on his health condition, he said he had been champion for multiple sclerosis and also suffered from the disease.

"It's a very tough disease and a lot of people get it.

"I've been able to set an example and in dealing with multiple sclerosis and sometimes you think you're bullet proof.

 

 

"I think that's probably the biggest decision I've made.

"Because when multiple sclerosis starts affecting your judgement and ability to your job 100% it's time to look after it.

"And I've had an MS attack and it does affect me at the moment.

"The attack started about a week and half ago.

"I went to the doctor and they hospitalised me."

He said to the people of Ipswich: "I'm not going anywhere."

 

Ipswich Council deputy Mayor Paul Tully arrives for a hearing at the Crime and Corruption Commission (CCC) in Brisbane, Wednesday, April 19, 2017. Mr Tully is expected to give evidence in an investigation into conduct of candidates involved in the 2016 local government elections for the Gold Coast City Council, Moreton Bay Regional Council and Ipswich City Council. (AAP Image/Dan Peled) NO ARCHIVING
Ipswich Council deputy Mayor Paul Tully arrives for a hearing at the Crime and Corruption Commission (CCC) in Brisbane, Wednesday, April 19, 2017. Mr Tully is expected to give evidence in an investigation into conduct of candidates involved in the 2016 local government elections for the Gold Coast City Council, Moreton Bay Regional Council and Ipswich City Council. (AAP Image/Dan Peled) NO ARCHIVING DAN PELED

Statement by Cr Paul Tully

Media: "What do you know about the (Crime and Corruption Commission Queensland) investigation?"

Cr Tully: "Only to the extent that today is principally about Paul's health.

"There are other issues that the media is speculating on. I heard his conference where it was said that there may be a CCC statement today.

"I think that's a matter that doesn't reflect on the corporation, on the council.

"It's a matter that may or may not involve Paul Pisasale and may involve other people as well.

"There's no indication whatsoever, that there's any other involvement broader than what's been indicated by the media earlier this morning.

"I've heard little bits and pieces. I'm not privy to any of the details.

"I guess that'll be up to the media to analyse any statement by the CCC.

"I'm not aware that there are any allegation against the mayor, any claim of wrongdoing, that it's a fact finding and information gathering exercise at the moment.

"I understand that is quite separate from Op Belcarra that was looking principally at election issues."

Media: "(The Queensland Times) is reporting police attended the office?"

Cr Tully: "Yes I can confirm that. There were officers from the CCC including police officers working for the CCC who were there from the afternoon.

"His health had taken a turn for the worse a few weeks ago, had been to the doctor in the past few days. He checked in at about 4 o'clock.

Media: "Did police talk to anyone else, did they talk to you?"

Cr Tully: "No they haven't spoken to me. They had a search warrant and they were looking for particular material in relation to an investigation which may or may not directly involve the mayor.

"The speculation needs to be careful in the sense that in any kind of investigation, people may be witnesses or have information."

Toowoomba Chronicle

Topics:  ipswich paul pisasale

LEAKED EMAILS: Pisasale's message to council staff

LEAKED EMAILS: Pisasale's message to council staff

A LEAKED email sent to council staff reveals employees have been offered counselling services in the wake of Paul Pisasale’s shock resignation.

Council workers in shock as police search offices

Cr Tully said he had been aware police were making inquiries in recent days but was shocked when the warrants were executed.

Shock as police turn up to council offices with warrant

Paul Pisasale explains his sudden resignation as mayor

The mayor has resigned. He made the announcement at St Andrew's Hospital.

PAUL Pisasale has resigned as mayor of Ipswich Regional Council

Hundreds flock to grand opening

Barbara and Graham Mackay with grandchildren Emma, Chloe, Sarah and Angues at Aveo Springfield's Grand Opening event.

Aveo Springfield grand opening a family affair

Local Partners

Trio brings up happy half-ton

Ipswich couples celebrate 50th anniversary

'Children were being pushed over razor wire by parents'

The UN's mission in Afghanistan is vital for peace and stability in the region. Ensuring the respective parties find some common ground is a challenge, but essential.

Ipswich's unbelievable connection to the United Nations

A 10m sculpture of Kanye West's sad face will head Splendour

RAPPER: Kanye West performing at Splendour in the Grass 2011.

"What can you put inside Sad Kanye to make him happy?"

Best of Boonah on display

PLACE TO BE: Checking out the ever-popular cattle display at the Boonah Show.

Annual show is embracing the next generation this year

Things to do this weekend

DON'T MISS: Legends of League game at North Ipswich Reserve.

What's on in Ipswich

'Insane' cost of a selfie with Chris Hemsworth

WANT to take a photograph with Thor? According to the price list at his next appearance, you may not be able to afford it.

A 10m sculpture of Kanye West's sad face will head Splendour

RAPPER: Kanye West performing at Splendour in the Grass 2011.

"What can you put inside Sad Kanye to make him happy?"

Nine denies True Story with Hamish and Andy was a stolen idea

Hamish Blake and Andy Lee.

Channel Nine has addressed claims Andy Lee "stole” True Stories idea

Kenny masterminds working on new movie, Sibling Rivalry

Shane Jacobson in character as Kenny.

Aussie brothers Shane and Clayton Jacobson making another movie

International victory for cookbook author

HOUSEHOLD NAME: Author of 4 Ingredients Kim McCosker beat out seven other short-listed authors at the Gourmand World Cookbook Awards in China.

Kim McCosker claims top award at Gourmand World Cookbook Awards.

Apple says Homepod will reinvent music at your place

Apple's Senior Vice President of Worldwide Marketing Phil Schiller introduces the HomePod. Picture: Justin Sullivan/Getty ImagesSource:AFP

Smart features include the ability to ask for weather and news

Why beauty Bec Judd had to wear a child's nappy

Bec Judd with two of her two bubs

“Alright, so here’s the thing. Confession,” she started.

Potential to Expand your portfolio

2 John Street, Redbank 4301

House 3 2 3 $275,000

The area of Redbank is expanding into a small town investment location as its position is in the centre of Brisbane and Ipswich + Springfield City...

Luxury Living in a Superior Location.

565 Hume Street, Kearneys Spring 4350

Unit 3 2 2 Priced From...

Upon entering these executive units, you will immediately notice that no expense has been spared. With high ceilings, modern finishes and unique design elements...

4 Bedroom Home in a Quiet Pocket of Rangeville.

144 Curzon Street, Rangeville 4350

House 4 1 1 Offers Over...

There's nothing more appealing than a Toowoomba home with charm & this one comes with all the trimmings. This quaint property sits on a private, fully fenced block...

PRICED TO SELL!

1 & 2/22 Cardamon Crescent, Glenvale 4350

Unit 3 2 1 Offers Over...

Cleverly designed with ease of living in mind, this modern unit is perfect for the investor or the first home buyer. Both Units Feature: -3 Bedrooms, with...

MASSIVE PRICE REDUCTION!

299 Hume Street, Toowoomba South 4350

House 4 3 1 Offers Over...

Positioned in the popular South Toowoomba precinct and only 2km to the CBD, this fully renovated home PLUS granny flat is perfect for those looking for space...

SHADY BLOCK IN A QUIET ESTATE - 4,020 SQM

3 Wollemi Close, Regency Downs 4341

Residential Land This great block of land is ideally situated in a quiet cul-de-sac, ... $139,000

This great block of land is ideally situated in a quiet cul-de-sac, with shady trees and surrounded by quality homes. The established estate is fully serviced with...

FUTURE MONEY MAKER - LAND!

115 Stevens Road, Purga 4306

Rural 3 2 2 $999,000...

This large 79 acre property is all about location. It's within 10 minutes of Yamanto Shopping Centre, 10 minutes to Amberley Air Base, 15 minutes to Ipswich City...

AMAZING LIFESTYLE BLOCK, READY TO BE BUILT ON!

4A Wagtail Drive, Regency Downs 4341

Residential Land This amazing lifestyle block of offers a peaceful relaxing lifestyle opportunity, with ... $146,000

This amazing lifestyle block of offers a peaceful relaxing lifestyle opportunity, with shady trees in a quiet neighbourhood ideally located only minutes from the...

FRESH CONTEMPORARY RENOVATION in Excellent Location

25 Hayes Street, Raceview 4305

House 3 1 2 $339,000

Solid post war weatherboard home in highly sought after location with nothing left to do but move in. Freshly painted inside and out with new kitchen, new...

2024sqm + TWO TITLES in PRESTIGE SUBURB

8 Macrae Street, Woodend 4305

House 4 1 2 $535,000

GRAND OLD HOME ON RARE HALF ACRE INNER CITY HIGH DEMAND LOCATION TWO SEPARATE TITLES ALLOW POTENTIAL FOR RE-ALIGNMENT or SUBDIVISION BRIEF WALK TO BOYS...

Salvos move into their new site

NEW HUB: The Augustine Heights site will consolidate the society's local warehouse and be used as a place to store donated items under one roof.

Facility to support its social and community services

Developer assures panicked buyers: land will be ready

AVID Property Group's Harmony development manager Anthony Demiris and general manager Qld Bruce Harper on site at Palmview earlier this year. Mr Harper has vowed the opening stage will be complete by month's end.

Nervous buyers assured land release on schedule

Popular Coast clothing shop closes, replaced by playground

Customers left with outstanding gift vouchers after store shuts down

Rip Curl rides into Noosaville

DCIM\101MEDIA\DJI_0227.JPG

International surfing retailer makes major investment into Noosa

Developers snap up blocks earmarked for townhouses

SOLD: Two properties in Richlands have now been sold.

Two properties sold to developers

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!