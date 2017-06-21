Paul Pisasale in court, facing extortion charges

Ipswich Mayor Paul Pisasale talks to the media in Brisbane, Friday, Dec. 11, 2015. Mr Pisasale responded to a Crime and Corruption Commission report into transparency and accountability in local government.

FORMER Ipswich mayor Paul Pisasale has appeared at Brisbane Magistrates Court charged with extortion.

Pisasale has arrived in the dock and the judge is reading what the police prosecutor has described as a "lengthy affidavit."

Pisasale then remained in the dock, his arms crossed, as the magistrate heard a completely separate case because of a scheduled 9.30am video link.

Pisasale's passport has been surrendered.

Police prosecutor Matt Kahler also asked for bail conditions to ensure prosecution witnesses were protected.

Defence lawyer Glen Cranny said one of the witnesses was Pisasale's property lawyer.

The other was a friend of the former Mayor.

"There's no reason to suggest that either of them would (require) distancing from Mr Pisasale," Mr Cranny said.

