Paul Pisasale: Police pounce on $50,000 fugitive

QUEENSLAND'S crime watchdog has grilled a man whose $50,000 was confiscated from former Ipswich mayor Paul Pisasale at Melbourne Airport.

Crime and Corruption Commission investigators and police officers pounced on Hui Tian when he returned to his Sydney apartment on Saturday.



Ipswich Mayor Paul Pisasale is cleared of criminal charges by the Queensland's Crime and Corruption Commission (CCC). Photo: David Nielsen / The Queensland Times David Nielsen

The CCC had travelled to NSW to interview Tian about the $50,000 that has captivated Queensland politics and contributed to the downfall of one of the state's most popular politicians.

After they questioned him about the cash, Tian was brought to Queensland to face unrelated charges.

He appeared in the Brisbane Magistrates Court yesterday, charged with breach of bail and a number of outstanding fraud and forgery offences.

