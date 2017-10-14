Paul Pisasale cash man unmasked

BRISBANE-BASED property developer Chris Zenonos is the man who allegedly made corrupt payments to former Ipswich mayor Paul Pisasale.

The Courier-Mail can reveal new details behind the explosive corruption charge levelled against Pisasale by the Crime and Corruption Commission this week.

Mr Zenonos has not been charged with any criminal offence, and he has previously denied any wrongdoing in his dealings with Pisasale.

Pisasale was charged with official corruption on Tuesday over an allegation he took money from Mr Zenonos.

Read more on the Courier Mail.