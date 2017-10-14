26°
News

Paul Pisasale cash man unmasked

by Kelmeny Fraser, Liam Walsh, Tom Snowdon, The Courier-Mail

BRISBANE-BASED property developer Chris Zenonos is the man who allegedly made corrupt payments to former Ipswich mayor Paul Pisasale.

The Courier-Mail can reveal new details behind the explosive corruption charge levelled against Pisasale by the Crime and Corruption Commission this week.

Mr Zenonos has not been charged with any criminal offence, and he has previously denied any wrongdoing in his dealings with Pisasale.

Pisasale was charged with official corruption on Tuesday over an allegation he took money from Mr Zenonos.

Read more on the Courier Mail.

Topics:  chris zenonos crime and corruption commission developer editors picks ipswich paul pisasale

News Corp Australia
Why investors are urged to go west for best returns

Why investors are urged to go west for best returns

Opportunities are here for savvy buyers - but property experts say get in quick.

Royal Mail celebrates 31 rocking 'live' years

CLASSIC: Royal Mail Hotel publican Andrew Cafe and music promoter Cath Butler have been bringing live blues and roots music to Goodna for 31 years.

"There is a sense that this is a bit of an oasis"

'She's such a gorgeous dog': Stricken stray stole his heart

DOUBLE CELEBRATION: Ipswich RSPCA inspector Mr Stageman, 64, is celebrating two milestones, starting work with the RSPCA 17 years ago and his little pooch's 18th birthday.

Veteran's love of creatures great and small

Victim's brother wants courts to be tougher on violence

Terry Bishop with his mother Lynnette Appleton-Rodgers and wife Linda.

"It's not going to stop one-punch deaths"

Local Partners