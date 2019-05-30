How police caught up with Pisasale associate

Chris Pinzone, 37, last month became the 16th person charged by the Crime and ­Corruption Commission’s ­Operation Windage investigation.

A MELBOURNE developer accused of corrupt dealings with former mayor Paul Pisasale tried to avoid arrest by "hotel hopping", authorities allege.

It cleared the way for CCC detectives to arrest Pinzone at Atura Hotel in Dandenong, Victoria, according to a court recording of an extradition hearing last month.

CCC detective sergeant Adam Edwards told the Dandenong Magistrates Court hearing he believed Pinzone had been "hotel hopping for the last two months to avoid apprehension". He argued against Pinzone being granted bail, saying he had been to seven hotels in about two months and was an "unacceptable flight risk."

Pinzone was found at Atura Hotel, where rooms cost up to $289 a night.

Pinzone denied "hotel hopping" and has previously rejected any wrongdoing. He told the court he moved to a hotel in Melbourne's south as his uncle needed a home and shifted to Atura Hotel 10 days before the hearing to move closer to a colleague.

Former Ipswich mayor Paul Pisasale. Picture: AAP Image/Darren England

The other hotels were a "misunderstanding" as it was "common for my business that I would actually get hotel rooms for people that work for me".

Pinzone is accused of paying for Pisasale's restaurant meals and arranging prostitutes in return for the then-mayor championing his development proposal in Ipswich's Yamanto.

Magistrate Sharon McRae was unconvinced Pinzone was a flight risk and granted bail.

Pinzone appeared in the Brisbane Magistrates Court days later.