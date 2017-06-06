22°
UPDATE: Paul Pisasale charged with extortion

Helen Spelitis
and Charlie Peel, The Courier-Mail | 20th Jun 2017 4:38 PM Updated: 6:16 PM
Paul Pisasale has been arrested in Brisbane
Paul Pisasale has been arrested in Brisbane

UPDATE: 

THE CRIME and Corruption Commission has confirmed it arrested former mayor Paul Pisasale this afternoon, in Ipswich. 

He has been charged with one count of extortion and two other charges.

"As the CCC's investigation remains ongoing and these matters are now before the court, the CCC is unable to comment further," a spokesperson said.

The arrest is unrelated to Operation Belcarra, the ongoing investigation into the 2016 local government elections.

The QT also understands the charges are not related to an incident last month when Paul Pisasale was stopped at Melbourne airport with $50,000 in cash.

In a separate incident, a council staff member says police officers were back at the Ipswich City Council offices today.

The officers arrived at the chambers off South St just before midday.

The Ipswich City Council worker told the QT the officers questioned several council staff members.

Local Ipswich police have confirmed they were not called to the council chambers today.

The CCC declined to comment whether the officers were working for the CCC.

EARLIER: 

FORMER Ipswich mayor Paul Pisasale has been arrested by police and is currently at Brisbane watchhouse on Roma Street.

It follows a CCC investigation that led to raids on Mr Pisasale's home and office the day before the colourful mayor resigned this month.

He resigned on June 6, citing ill health.

 

It later emerged that Mr Pisasale had been stopped by Australian Federal Police with $50,000 cash at Melbourne Airport in May.

Barrister Sam Di Carlo said the money was his and that his friend Mr Pisasale was carrying it to Brisbane as a favour.

Mr Di Carlo said the money was for a legal settlement for a Chinese client and that Mr Pisasale had been given the cash in the lobby of his Melbourne hotel.

Mr Pisasale was allegedly meeting a developer at the time the money was dropped off to him but Mr Di Carlo said the incidents were not related.

More to come

