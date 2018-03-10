PAUL MURRAY: Time to shun South Africa

NOT GOOD: South Africa's new president, Cyril Ramaphosa, says the transfer of some land from the country's white minority to the black majority will be handled without damaging the economy.

NOT GOOD: South Africa's new president, Cyril Ramaphosa, says the transfer of some land from the country's white minority to the black majority will be handled without damaging the economy. Ruvan Boshoff

WHERE are the calls to stop South Africa coming to the Commonwealth Games?

Their parliament has just passed a law to take land off white landowners, by force if necessary.

One of the politicians supporting the law said 'reconciliation was over'.

Another radical said it was time to cut 'the throat of whiteness' and remove a local white mayor.

Racial tension is nothing new in South Africa and the world shouldn't turn its back on a country with such promise.

Zimbabwe took a turn for the worse with a rise in this type of racism in 2002 and it was kicked out of the Commonwealth.

But not a word for anyone about punishing South Africa for even considering such racially-focused laws.

For all the talk about tackling racism in all its forms, our leaders are silent when the racism will see white farmers driven from their land simply due to the colour of their skin.

The world was right to shun South Africa during Apartheid and the Commonwealth is wrong not to start talking about doing the same now.

Canberra media club caught out having it both ways ... again

THIS week we learnt that one of the big names in the Canberra Press Gallery was taking $15,000 from the Prime Minister's department to host an event.

Laura Tingle works for The Financial Review and is about to start at the ABC's 7:30 Report.

She got quite annoyed when the story was published and spent several days defending her journalistic credibility.

The thing is, that's not what's in question.

The issue for me is when you take jobs like that you leave yourself open to questions, and no matter your defence, it can be seen as having it both ways.

As I have written here before, the single biggest barrier between the truth and powerful people is the access they give the media.

The nicer you are the closer you get to interviews with big politicians, and you don't want anyone to think you get access for any reason other than the quality of your work.

Now, Laura Tingle is not the first and she won't be the last to get these soft ball gigs hosting events for government.

But it's interesting to note unfriendly faces never get a go, even though they are just as talented and just as skilled at hosting panels or asking questions.

These little side deals do nothing to help the public's growing distrust of the Canberra club or convince anyone that it's not a nice little circle of back scratching.

Lodge can play footy, but only if he pays for his crimes first

MATTHEW Lodge is a footballer who is getting a second chance to play the game he loves.

But he should first pay for his violent actions in New York City a couple of years ago.

A US civil court has ruled Lodge must pay $1.6million in compensation after assaulting people and terrifying a family during a violent home invasion.

But both the Brisbane Broncos and the NRL are doing nothing to make sure even part of his football wage goes to pay that bill.

Lodge may be a changed man, but he can't be allowed to get out of what he owes his victims.