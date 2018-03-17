Paul Murray: Remember the fake tradie?

FAKING IT: When is a worker not a worker? Depends on the politics of the ad campaign.

THIS week the ACTU launched a new multi-million dollar advertising campaign in the lead-up to the next election.

The ads feature families worried about the bills piling up - dad in a fluoro tradie shirt, mum in her work uniform.

But there's a problem with the authenticity of the ad.

The "workers” are actors.

They are not real workers and they are not representing their lives.

Normally this would pass without comment, but do you remember the nonsense during the last election when the Liberals launched an ad with a tradesman?

The media called him a "fake tradie” because he was wearing an expensive watch and the ad wasn't filmed at the man's real place of work.

Things got so out of hand the media hunted this man to his home and hounded him with questions about his tradesman credentials.

Fast forward 18 months ... the unions do the same, or even worse.

At least the Liberals hired a man who worked in maintenance.

The ACTU got actors to play "fake workers”.

But what a surprise - no hashtag for their ad, no rabid media pack hunting down the fake mum and dad.

It's a simple, but important example of the double standards the media holds when it comes to politics.

All hell breaks loose when it comes to conservatives but there is an unlimited free pass for the left.

BLAMING THE MESSENGER WON'T HELP KIDS IN THE NT

The pressure is starting to get to some politicians in the NT.

National attention and outrage isn't going anywhere after the rape of a two-year-old and the failure of the system to protect her.

But this week Gerry McCarthy, who is the local Labor MP for Tennant Creek where the attack occurred, took aim at the media in Parliament.

McCarthy said: "We don't want any more national coverage.

"I think the local people have learnt a very harsh lesson in when you open your doors to the media.

"We don't need outsiders continuing to exploit our vulnerabilities and our current situation.”

Well, I've got some bad news for this bloke, or anyone else who thinks it's business as usual - we aren't going anywhere!

We are here to fight for these kids to grow up safely and to be given the best possible life.

Pretending there isn't a problem is part of the problem.

Time for action.

WE MUST TAKE SOUTH AFRICA'S HUNTED WHITE FARMERS AS REFUGEES

Australia should take as many of the hunted white farmers from South Africa we can as refugees.

Since writing about their plight in this newspaper last week, we have learnt more than 400 have been murdered and things are only getting worse.

The whole reason we take refugees from troubled places in the world is to offer safety, and a major factor in the success or failure of these people making the most of their new life is to have a community to help introduce them to the Australian way of life.

The South African community is huge in Western Australia and obviously there's no better fit for a life in rural areas than people who have been working their own land at home.

We take more than 13,000 refugees every year. We can't save everyone from every problem area, but we must give priority to people who share our values and want nothing more than to contribute to our land.