Paul Casos' last hurrah at Ipswich Festival

BIG GOODBYE: Executive Chairman of Ipswich Events Corporation Paul Casos will party one last time, with The Ipswich Festival doubling as Mr Casos' farewell party.

BIG GOODBYE: Executive Chairman of Ipswich Events Corporation Paul Casos will party one last time, with The Ipswich Festival doubling as Mr Casos' farewell party.

THE Ipswich Festival will provide the stunning backdrop for the leaving party of the man who has put the city on the map with its breathtaking Ipswich Festival events.

Executive Chairman of Ipswich Events Corporation Paul Casos will party one last time, with The Ipswich Festival doubling as Mr Casos' farewell party after his resignation in March.

Mr Casos said he had fond memories with Ipswich Events Corporation board.

"It is with sadness that I am standing down from this position. I have enjoyed everything that the team and I have created. I've been very fortunate to meet all the wonderful people we've met along the way," Mr Casos said.

He said this year's festival will be the biggest yet.

"The parade will have 50 floats progressing down Brisbane Street, and over 100 Vintage, Veteran, Classic & Muscle cars in the HONK! Vehicle Exhibition during the Heritage Bank Street Party," he said.

"These events have kept thousands of people coming back year after year."

This year's Fire on the River at Riverlink Shopping Centre will showcase Ipswich's flare for fireworks, laser displays and jetpack operators.

"The fireworks have been popular every year since we started the Ipswich Festival 20 years ago. It's something that I personally look forward to," Mr Casos said.

"A lot of people in Ipswich have grown up with this festival. I love to see all the smiling faces of children with their parents, and the positive memories we've helped to create."

In the 25 years that Mr Casos has served Ipswich , team work has been his core value.

"We especially want Ipswich to enjoy itself and to be proud of itself," he said.

The Ipswich Festival runs from today until April 22. .

Mr Casos finishes up with Ipswich Events Corporation on June 30.

He said he will continue to support and encourage innovation in Ipswich.

"I've loved my time in events management and I want people to know that I'll be keenly supporting them from the sidelines."

Join Mr Casos at the Fire on the River event tonight to send him off with a party to remember. .

Go to www.qt.com.au for more details the best places to see tonight's fireworks display which starts at 7pm.