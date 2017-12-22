Patting pooches for a good cause

THEY don't call them man's best friend for no reason and last week Springfield residents got the chance to pat some furry friends to raise funds for people with mental illness.

Orion Springfield Central's Bad Wolf Boutique held its inaugural Pat a Pooch event last Thursday which offered people to spend 10 minutes with some happy hounds by making a gold coin donation.

Bad Wolf Boutique co-owner Camilla Fowler-Lock said the doggy daycare had around 100 people come through its doors and the staff were happy to share the joy of dogs with the community.

"People often ask us if they can come in and pat the dogs, so we thought we'd do an event which could at the same time raise funds for Beyond Blue,” Ms Fowler-Lock said.

"Christmas is not always a nice time for everyone so we like to do what we can to support people going through a hard time.”

The event consisted of two sessions on December 21 which ran from 11:00am to 2:00pm and 6:30pm to 8:30pm and gave people the opportunity to spend time with the dogs in small groups.

10 dogs were on hand for the pat sessions including Malamutes, Staffies, Border Collies, Labradors, Kelpies, a Cavocker and a Xoloitzcuintli (otherwise known as a Mexican Hairless hound).

Each session rotated different dogs to give them a break who Ms Fowler-Lock said were chosen specifically for their mild nature.

"We had our shop dogs as well as other dogs of people we knew and the sessions were always fully supervised in order not to stress the dogs,”she said.

"We knew we had to use special dogs with calm temperaments who like to be touched by other people and we only let so many people in at a time.

"There were a mix of both pet owners and people without dogs, with the youngest person just six months old and the oldest in their 60s or 70s, it was just awesome.”

The Bad Wolf Boutique's Beyond Blue collection tin will remain in the store for donations until Christmas Eve.