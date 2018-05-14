Drunk's biffo with bouncers, bar staff is all 'crap'

HOTEL OFFENCES. Patrick Cochrane, 47, pleaded guilty to public nuisance and hotel offences, but had his say when offered the opportunity by an Ipswich magistrate.

HOTEL OFFENCES. Patrick Cochrane, 47, pleaded guilty to public nuisance and hotel offences, but had his say when offered the opportunity by an Ipswich magistrate. Ross Irby

PATRICK Cochrane had a few drinks under his belt when he got stroppy at a hotel bouncer who cut off his bar service.

In police facts before Ipswich Magistrates Court, Cochrane became argumentative, failed to leave the licensed premises and caused a public nuisance.

Four days later he was caught up in a similar incident in Ipswich.

Cochrane, 47, from Raceview, pleaded guilty to failing to leave a licensed premises at Miles on April 13; being drunk and disorderly in licensed premises at the Hotel Australia; and causing public nuisance in licensed premises.

He pleaded guilty to failing to leave licensed premises at Booval on April 18; and causing public nuisance at the Prince Alfred Hotel.

Prosecutor Sergeant Jo Colston said it was 11.25pm at Hotel Australia when Cochrane reacted aggressively and angrily to the news that he would not be served any more drinks.

Female staff escorted him outside but he remained in a beer garden and wanted to fight the security guard.

When Cochrane tried to re-enter the hotel, staff locked the door on him but he managed to open a door saying he wanted "that fat c**t out here".

Cochrane was put on the hotel courtesy bus and taken to a Miles caravan park. But returned to the hotel just before 1am.

At Booval, Cochrane was drinking with another man in the smoking area at the PA Hotel when he was told he could not drink there after 10pm.

Then when Cochrane went into the gaming area he was told that they could not bring their bags in there. He swore saying this is "f***ing bullshit" and refused to leave.

When asked by Magistrate David Shepherd what he had to say about the police facts, Cochrane said: "They're crap".

Cochrane said he'd just finished working 40 days straight at Rolleston before going to Miles.

He conceded that he got aggressive with the guard because he did not want to go until he knew where his friend was.

In the Booval incident, Cochrane said it seemed the security guard "wanted to upset our night".

"He said our bags had to be left at the front door. You can't leave bags at the front door of a pub in Ipswich mate," said Cochrane. Cochrane said he was a dad of five who worked on water bores in the country.

Mr Shepherd said Cochrane's history reflected substantial offences of a like nature.

"If you are going to enjoy a drink you should be able to without getting upset," said Mr Shepherd.

Cochrane was fined $750.