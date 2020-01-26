Patrons assured family fun

For whatever reason the first race on Monday at Marburg has been pushed back to a 2:20pm time slot, however, the MPA has promised the fans a “family fun day”, and a fun day they shall have.

By bringing forward the Mini-trotter program and engaging the services of well known local “bush poet’, Denley Stenzel, with his store of country slanted work and ability to connect thoughts and words we will fill the gap.

Add the watermelon throwing contest, the kids occupied with the supervised water slide and rock climbing wall and the time will fly.

Don’t forget the first 100 payers through the gate receive a $5 betting voucher .

The TAB Van is on course. Team Teal is there giving you the opportunity to support Ovarian Cancer research and the rest is vintage Marburg.

Raffles for the local State Emergency Service and Rural Fire Service, best of country burgers and cold beverage, ice cream and coffee vans on course.

“Pick the card” is $1800 this week and adults are $5, pensioners and members $3 and the all-important race book $3. Gates open midday.

Send the kids back to school on a high.

End of an era: the retirement of David Pahlke

First elected to Moreton Shire Council (Division 2) in 1991 by a small margin, DP set high goals for himself in 29 years of community service.

Demonstrating his popularity he faced the electorate on eight occasions, each time returned with ever increasing numbers. His final win was Ipswich (Division 10) in 2018.

For all that period, David Pahlke produced a phenomenal effort in hours spent in direct contact with his constituents.

It could be best described as “just plain looking after” his electorate and Ipswich generally.

He was making the greater footprint and Division 10 in particular a better place to live. David Pahlke was for progress, while preserving tradition and character.

His retirement leaves a huge gap in the fabric of a flourishing semi-rural area!

Premiership-winning harness trainers, the husband and wife team of Shane and Lauren Tritton, have issued a dire warning to Australian harness officials as they prepare to relocate their business to America.

The Group I winning duo - known as Team Tritton - announced on Tuesday they will be relocating from their base in Menangle, NSW, to start a new operation in America.

But the premiership-winning team are leaving with a warning for Australian harness racing officials concerning the future of the code in Australia.

“We hope that those in control of harness racing can see they need to do more to make this great sport of harness racing bigger and better, as what it has become in the past decade has lost its viability to support the participants who rely on it,” they said.

“We would love to be staying in Australia for the rest of our careers but the reality is the viability of a trainer and driver in harness racing in Australia is too volatile.

“We have tried to stress this to those in charge without any reaction or concern for the issues that every trainer or driver in the country face every week.

“Please take notice those in charge need to do better for everyone in this industry who rely on it to survive.

“This is a sport and should be fun - surviving isn’t fun.”

It is to be hoped that the above statement, while offering no remedy for the ills which beset Australian harness generally, comes from a source high enough up the totem pole to be heeded by our decision makers, both visible and invisible.

The only inaccuracy in the piece is the reference to “the last decade”.

The rot set in many years before that.!

The Tritton’s target is correct.

It is officialdom that is to blame, as it is the captain’s responsibility to see that the ship stays afloat and the crew does its job.

The MPA is looking for a framed photo of a galloping race finish featuring “THE WONDER FROM DOWN UNDER” -- Black Caviar.

Some older Members think it may have been raffled by the MPA as a fundraiser about 2012 but no records were kept.

So if it is hanging on someone’s wall we would like to know. Ring this writer on 0408 352 478.

Apologies for misinformation last week.

MPA jump outs are Saturday, February 01. 7am noms education 8am. 0408 352 478.

Peace on the leaderboard this week as Pete McMullen resumes the throne on the driving side, getting home first on six occasions.

As is often the case, one of his sisters, Taleah, bobbed up three times for second place.

Top trainer was newcomer, Stephanie Graham, leading in three winners.

Worst news possible!

Battling trainer Colin Knox losing promising pacer Roll With Nike to suspected internal haemhorrage while racing at Albion Park..Ipswich Factor 22/42.